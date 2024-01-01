BTS Dynamite LEGO set gets 50% slashed in New Year deal

BTS Army, assemble! Grab the hot 50% off deal on a LEGO Ideas Dynamite set with Minifigs of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

K-pop phenomenon BTS has exploded onto the global music scene, amassing armies of adoring fans. Now LEGO is letting those fans bring home a piece of the magic with the LEGO Ideas BTS Dynamite set at a massive 50% discount

One look at the seven included Minifigures shows how LEGO captured the pulsating enthusiasm. Place the choreographed crew on the stage to relive the smooth dance moves forever engrained in fans’ minds.

Turn the wheel and watch all the members of BTS spring to life in signature poses. LEGO even nailed tiny authentic touches from the group’s antics.

Save 50% off on BTS Dynamite LEGO set

Amazon

As a BTS fan, I can confidently say LEGO has captured lightning in a brick bottle with this Dynamite set. It’ll make a great addition to my ever-growing collection around the K-pop group.

At nearly 750 pieces, this set unleashes substantial building enjoyment before settling into the ultimate display piece. Perched 5.5 inches high and 15 inches across, it will hook admiring glances from visiting fans.

For any diehard member of the BTS Army, this is a set you can’t leave sitting on the shelf. So lock it down at half-price before the deal blows up bigger than Dynamite!

