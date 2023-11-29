Show your love for Blackpink’s “Shut Down” Era with Funko’s latest K-Pop Tee

Funko apparel drops Blackpink’s “Shut Down” Boxed Tee highlighting Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa’s looks from the hit song’s music video.

K-pop phenomenon Blackpink is crashing into 2024 with Funko’s newest apparel collaboration. The pop culture collectibles company has opened pre-orders for a Pop! “Shut Down” Boxed Tee, spotlighting Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa decked out in their stylish looks from the smash single’s music video.

Available in sizes XS-3XL, this 100% cotton tee sports a crisp black colorway with the four Blackpink members printed in a pink Pop! vinyl aesthetic across the chest.

The Pop! Blackpink apparel is modeled after the quartet’s standout edgy fashion from “Shut Down” which helped cement the song as one of 2022’s hottest. Letting fans quite literally wear their fandom, makes for the perfect concert companion or lounge piece to rep Blackpink pride.

Rep the hottest K-Pop Girl group

True to the track’s lyrics, Blackpink certainly “shut down” the scene last year with their long-awaited comeback. Now Blinks can start 2024 in Blackpink style thanks to this funky official tee. Dropping January 1st right in time for New Year wardrobe refreshes, the Pop! The “Shut Down” Boxed Tee is available through the Funko shop and Amazon starting at $19.99.

Take the stage with Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa by pre-ordering one of the first pieces from Funko’s 2024 Blackpink collection. As the largest girl group in the world continues slaying charts and breaking records, show your love for “Shut Down” and beyond in this Blackpink x Funko fusion.

