Retiring LEGO Marvel sets get 30% discount at LEGO

LEGO is offering great deals on retiring LEGO Marvel sets. This includes deals on Black Panther and Thor-themed sets.

LEGO’s Marvel collection comprises myriad – ahem – marvelous models. There are kits inspired by the iconic superheroes, villains, locations, and battle scenes from the Marvel Universe.

Indeed, with each LEGO Marvel set you can truly immerse yourself in the building experience. In addition, when all of the kit’s bricks have been clicked together, it is sure to provide you with an action-packed playing experience. Of course, you can always display it as a centerpiece in your home or office.

What’s more, there are Marvel-inspired LEGO sets for nearly all ages. They also make for great gifts, whether it is for yourself or a fellow Marvel fan.

Now, LEGO has cut 30% off several LEGO Marvel sets. However, it’s worth noting that the following, discounted kits will be discontinued at the end of the year.

Yes, there’s not much time left to grab these sets. It’s your last chance. So, if you have always wanted to get your hands on them, it is best to do so now (they are on discount, no less).

1. LEGO Marvel Black Panther: War on the Water — 76214

LEGO

Ever wanted to be at the helm of the Royal Sea Leopard attack ship from Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever film? Well, featuring myriad true-to-the-original details, why not board the LEGO-reimagined version?

Measuring three-and-a-half inches tall and 13 inches bow to stern, it might be a tight fit for a human, though. However, you can always recreate thrilling moments with the minifigures included with this set (and your imagination, of course).

The kit includes Minifigures of Black Panther, King Namor, M’Baku, Okoye, and Ironheart MK2. An array of accessories, such as weapons, are also present.

Comprising 545 pieces, the LEGO Marvel Black Panther: War on the Water set features myriad true-to-the-original elements. The brick-built Wakandan battleship is equipped with compartments to store weapons and a jail, among many more. There are also two stud shooters.

What’s more, the kit comes with a duo of buildable drones, replete with fold-away rotors, and shooters. There’s also space for the drones to park on the ship.

This set was designed for Marvel fans aged eight and up. LEGO has cut this kit’s price by $27 to $62.99.

2. LEGO Marvel Shuri’s Sunbird — 76211

LEGO

Take to the Wakandan skies with the LEGO-reimagined version of Shuri’s Sunbird. In addition, to fly this ship, you don’t need a pilot’s license. You only need to be eight years old and up (and use your imagination, of course).

This kit sports several neat features and a quartet of minifigures. Thanks to this, young Marvel fans can create and immersive themselves into their own action-packed scenes.

The authentic elements include a duo of large engines, replete with tilt and rotating functionality, and foldable wings. There’s also storage for Shuri’s fist weapons. Speaking of weapons, two stud shooters are also present.

Minifigures of Shuri, Nakia, Attuma, and Ironheart MK1 are included. There are also accessories such as a jetpack, a spear, and fighting rings.

The set comprises 355 pieces. The brick-built model of Shuri’s Sunbird measures two-and-a-half inches tall, 10 inches wide, and 10.5 inches long.

LEGO has reduced the price of the brick-built version of Shuri’s Sunbird by $15 to $34.99.

3. LEGO Marvel Attack on New Asgard — 76207

LEGO

Ever thought Thor needed some help during the attack on the new Asgard? Well, with this set being discontinued soon, now is the time to lend a hand to the God of Thunder.

With this LEGO Marvel set, you can recreate the battle action from Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder movie. The kit features minifigures of Thor, Mighty Thor, and Gorr. Accessories include Mjölnir and the Stormbreaker.

In addition, a brick-built model of the Shadow Monster is also present. Thanks to its jointed claws and arms, the latter is posable. It measures four inches tall.

This set was designed for Marvel lovers aged seven and up. LEGO has dropped the price of this set by $6 to $13.99.

Christmas may be over. However, there are always gifts to give, whether it’s for yourself, a family member, or a friend’s future birthday, or just to surprise the Marvel fan in your life.

Each of these discounted LEGO Marvel sets will provide a fun-filled building and playing experience. In addition, when the former and latter are done, they will make for eye-catching display pieces.

So, considering the discount LEGO is offering on these sets, why not grab them now? In addition, it’s best to also keep in mind that they will be retired soon.

