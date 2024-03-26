Retired LEGO Technic Land Rover Defender is available at Amazon but there’s a catch

Landy lovers, listen up. The retired LEGO Technic Land Rover Defender is still available at Amazon. However, there’s a catch — it comes at a premium.

The Defender namesake is iconic. It’s the moniker adorning Land Rover’s most rugged, off-road-focused offering. To pay tribute to the Defender, LEGO has introduced a couple of brick-built replicas of the British marque’s 4×4.

There is the LEGO Icons Land Rover Classic Defender 90, which is one of the best LEGO classic cars, and this is a LEGO Technic recreation of the modern Defender. However, officially, the latter set isn’t available anymore.

Fortunately, for Land Rover lovers young and old, Amazon still has stock of the LEGO Technic Land Rover Defender. There’s a catch, however — this kit comes with a premium.

How much has the price of the retired LEGO Technic Land Rover Defender increased?

LEGO

Originally, this set was priced at $199.99 when it was released in 2019. However, since its retirement in 2022, this set’s value has increased by 15%.

Considering the premiums asked by other discontinued LEGO sets, some of which are still available at Amazon, this kit’s price increase isn’t that much. So, if you missed out on grabbing it over the 38 months it was available, it’s best to do so now as there are still a few examples available at Amazon.

Designed for Landy enthusiasts from as young as 11 years old, this set – if it was still available – would be one of the best LEGO Technic sets for kids. However, considering everything this kit offers, it can be one for adults as well.

LEGO

This Land Rover Defender-inspired set is brimming with neat details, revealed when each of the kit’s pieces has been clicked together. In addition, developed in partnership with Land Rover, this accurate recreation of the Defender looks just like the original.

The LEGO Technic Land Rover Defender is also equipped with functional items, which include a LEGO-reimagined four-speed sequential transmission, an all-wheel drive with three differentials, an independent suspension, and a detailed six-cylinder engine.

Comprising 2573 pieces, the completed replica stands eight inches tall, seven inches wide, and 16 inches long. Considering its size and intricate, authentic detailing, it is sure to make for a great centerpiece, whether displayed in your home, office, or in your garage.

LEGO

