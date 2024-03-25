Dragon’s Dogma 2 has Lord of the Rings fans living “wild” fantasy

A Dragon’s Dogma 2 player has shared their new Lord of the Rings recreation that has the community going “wild” over the fan-made crossover.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is the newest major title to release in the gaming world, with many flocking over to the sequel while it’s hot.

In light of this, the community has been active across social media, sharing their first impressions of the game and any tips or helpful guides for those just starting out.

Across Reddit, various Dragon’s Dogma 2 threads have begun opening up, with one new thread revealing a “wild” moment in which a player included a photo of some well-known pop culture characters they had recreated for Dragon’s Dogma 2.

https://www.reddit.com/r/DragonsDogma2/comments/1bmdeyj/this_is_some_wild_team_up/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=web2x&context=3

The Reddit post includes an image from the game in which one character recreated Aragon, Gandalf, and Legolas from Lord of the Rings. Also included is the player’s character, who just so happens to share the name Mega Man.

“This is some wild team up,” wrote the initial poster in a humorous message to the Dragon’s Dogma 2 community.

“Damn… This was the LOTR game we were always waiting for.” Another added, “This is the laugh that woke me up this morning, thanks!”

Other Dragon’s Dogma 2 players also chimed in to claim that they have encountered these character creations throughout the game. A third Redditor shared, “I think I’ve had your Gandalf.”

Be sure to keep up to date with Dexerto’s Dragon’s Dogma 2 content as more news, guides, and updates begin trickling in.