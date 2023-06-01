Man goes viral as neighbors complain about hearing “adult content” but it was just Zelda

A Popular Tiktokker has gone viral after he received “adult content” noise complaints from his neighbors, following a playthrough of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is known for its hilarious clips, many of which have gone viral. In fact, there is seemingly a never-ending stream of content to enjoy — from deadly Armored Core mechs to OP anti-dragon devices and even Korok torture devices.

However, neighbors of one Tears of the Kingdom player thought he was enjoying himself too much. Plumsoju took to Tiktok to explain how the latest Zelda game had inadvertently landed him in an awkward situation with his landlord after his neighbors had complained about adult noises coming from his apartment.

Tiktokker’s neighbors complain about “adult content” but it was Zelda

The Tiktokker received an email from his landlord, following the audibility of adult content coming from his apartment.

“I was like adult content? I know our walls are thin, but I don’t think I’m doing that, well at least not on the speaker,” he said. “Then it clicked, ’cause I’ve been playing Tears of the Kingdom every day since it came out, and I’ve been trying to upgrade all my armors. So, they think I was watching, you know, but I was just playing Zelda. What do I do?”

Those of you who have played Tears of the Kingdom will know how the Great Fairies can make rather suggestive sounds. This is only amplified when Link quickly upgrades multiple armor pieces. So, it’s not that unsurprising that the Tiktokker’s neighbors interpreted this as adult content.

However, this has left the man in a rather tricky situation – after all, it’s not every day that you find yourself having to explain that you were playing games, and in fact, not blaring out adult content.

It’s safe to say plumsoju will likely be playing with headphones when visiting any of the game’s Great Fairies in the future, especially if he wants to avoid any future adult content noise complaints.