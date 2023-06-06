Zelda fans debate which game has the best version of Hyrule Castle Town

The Legend of Zelda franchise is known for its iconic locations, so fans of the series have taken to Reddit to debate which game has the best version of the Hyrule Castle Town across each and every game.

When it comes to The Legend of Zelda franchise, part of what makes the series so iconic is the locations in which Link and Zelda find themselves having to protect.

In particular, the land of Hyrule is one that has featured throughout most Zelda games, including the newest release in the franchise, Tears of the Kingdom.

And while the names of locations may stay the same, the design and overall look often change from game to game. As a result, the Zelda community often debates what the best version of each iconic location is throughout the franchise.

Nintendo Hyrule Castle Town is one of the most iconic locations in the whole Zelda franchise.

In a new Reddit thread, said fans have begun going back and forth on which iteration of Hyrule Castle Town is the best across each game.

Zelda fans debate which game has the best Hyrule Castle Town design

The game that is mentioned the most by fans as having the best version of Hyrule Castle Town is The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess. One user wrote, “Twilight Princess hands down. It has the most things to do in it and a number of memorable characters to talk to and interact with.”

Another added, “Twilight Princess. It actually felt like a bustling town and was visually pleasing.”

However, that’s not to say fans have different opinions on the matter or challenge the idea that Twilight Princess has the best Hyrule Castle Town. “Minish Cap and it’s not even close. It’s full of things to do and secrets to discover. Navigating the town when you’re small is also super charming and creative.”

Of course, one cannot forget about the first 3D Zelda title, with another praising Ocarina of Time for the characters and atmosphere.”

And while Hyrule Castle Town is unfortunately destroyed and still being rebuilt during Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, fans agreed that being able to walk through it and interact before Calamity Ganon would have made it one of the best versions of all time.

“Can you imagine exploring Castle Town in BotW before it was destroyed? Heaps of buildings and shops with NPCs bustling about.”

For all the latest Zelda news, guides and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full Tears of the Kingdom coverage here.