Baldur’s Gate 3 fans stunned after missing key location

Thanks to one of the first major choices you have to make in Baldur’s Gate 3, so many players are discovering they’ve missed one key location, with many fans urging them to try it out.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a massive game, with hundreds of hours of content and an eyewatering amount of locations to visit and explore. Each location has its own stories, NPCs, and beautiful landmarks, meaning players can easily miss some key architecture.

This is exactly what happened when one user shared an unmissable location they never stumbled into, and fans are kicking themselves for never checking it out.

Baldur’s Gate 3 players discover they’ve missed one key location

Sharing the location on Reddit, one user attached an image of Rosymorn Monastery, which many players will recognize as the location of the Githyanki Creche you can head to in Act One or the Mountain Pass you can travel if you go down that line.

Along with the image, the player highlighted how they “almost missed this area” going on to say “this game is crazy.”

While this isn’t exactly a hidden location, many players choose to listen to Halsin instead of Lae’zel and therefore never head over to the Creche.

The comments were filled with players explaining how important it is to try out this avenue, with many detailing that “this is legit my favorite spot in game visually. It made me feel like I am standing there myself.”

This location is so worth exploring, even if you have to go back and clear the Underdark first to get the best of both worlds so you can either explore the mountain pass or choose the Creche pathway in the first place.

The poster wasn’t the only one to miss the location, with many saying: “Huh? I think I did miss it actually on my first playthrough. Now on second I’m in underdark, I want to finish both. Guess imma go and check it out now.”

Ultimately, there are countless locations many players have missed, but the Creche is one every fan should explore at least once.