How to watch Worlds 2023 Play-In draw: Date, time, stream, teams

The road to LoL Worlds 2023 continues with the Play-In Stage. Here is how you can watch the draw ceremony live.

We are now mere weeks away from the start of the 2023 League of Legends World Championship. Twenty-two teams, hailing from nine regions, will compete in South Korea for the Summoner’s Cup, the trophy awarded to the winner of this showpiece tournament.

Worlds 2023 will kick off with the Play-In Stage, where eight teams will be split into two double-elimination groups. The group winners will face the runner-up of the other group in an elimination series, with the winners securing entry into the main stage.

Bruno Alvares/Riot Games Follow the Worlds 2023 Play-In Stage draw live on Sunday

Here’s how the Play-In draw will work.

When is the Worlds 2023 Play-In draw?

The draw ceremony will take place on Sunday, September 10, right after the LEC Season Finals wrap up. The best-of-five grand final of Europe’s top League of Legends competition is scheduled to start at 5 pm BST / 9 am PST.

How can I watch Worlds Play-In draw?

The draw will be streamed live on the LEC’s Twitch channel, which we’ve embedded below for your convenience.

Who has qualified for the Play-In Stage?

So far, six of the eight Play-In teams are known. One more team will be determined on Saturday as LOUD and paiN Gaming face off in the CBLOL Final, while the other will come out of the Worlds Qualifying Series. This match, pitting the fourth seed from the LCS (Golden Guardians) and the fourth seed from the LEC (Team BDS), will take place only on October 9 in Seoul.

Pot 1:

WQS winner (Golden Guardians/BDS)

PCS #1 (PSG Talon)

VCS #1 (GAM Esports)

PCS #2 (CTBC Flying Oyster)

Pot 2:

VCS #2 (Team Whales)

LLA #1 (Rainbow7)

CBLOL #1 (LOUD)

LJL #1 (DetonatioN FocusMe)

How will the Worlds Play-In draw work?

The draw will start with Pot 1, with teams drawn into one of the two group brackets. Then, the same process will be completed for Pot 2.

The only special condition for the draw is that teams from the same region cannot be drawn into the same group.