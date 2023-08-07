All teams qualified for LoL Worlds 2023 so far

The 2023 LoL World Championship (Worlds 2023) is fast approaching. Keep track of all the teams that have already qualified for League of Legends’ prestige tournament here.

Worlds 2023 will mark the return of LoL’s biggest competition to South Korea for the first time since 2018, when Invictus Gaming won the title over Fnatic in a dominant 3-0 fashion. The tournament will take place between October 10 and November 19 across four locations in Seoul and Busan.

Worlds 2023 will feature 22 teams from nine regions, with the LPL and the LCK being the only regions with a guaranteed four-strong contingent. Riot Games has introduced a number of changes to the format, most notably replacing the round-robin group stage with a Swiss stage.

Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games JDG are one of the favorites for Worlds 2023 – Will they make it two titles in a row?

As we approach the end of the Summer Split, teams are already starting to lock up spots at Worlds. MSI 2023 winners JD Gaming were the first team to qualify for the event, followed by fellow LPL sides Bilibili Gaming and LNG Esports.

The LCS Worlds contingent already has two teams after Cloud9 and NRG both progressed to the upper bracket final of LCS Summer’s playoffs. Only four NA teams remain in contention for spots in Korea (Golden Guardians, Evil Geniuses, Team Liquid and Dignitas).

The fourth seed from the LCS and the LEC will face off in the Worlds Qualifying Series (WQS), a decisive match that will determine the West’s last representative.

All teams qualified for 2023 LoL World Championship (Worlds 2023):

LCK (Korea)

TBD (Swiss Stage)

TBD (Swiss Stage)

TBD (Swiss Stage)

TBD (Swiss Stage)

LCS (North America)

Cloud9 (Swiss Stage)

NRG (Swiss Stage)

TBD (Swiss Stage)

LPL (China)

JD Gaming (Swiss Stage)

Bilibili Gaming (Swiss Stage)

LNG Esports (Swiss Stage)

TBD (Swiss Stage)

LEC (Europe)

TBD (Swiss Stage)

TBD (Swiss Stage)

TBD (Swiss Stage)

Worlds Qualifying Series (NA/Europe)

TBD (Swiss Stage)

CBLOL (Brazil)

TBD (Play-In)

VCS (Vietnam)

TBD (Play-In)

TBD (Play-In)

PCS (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macao, Southeast Asia and Oceania)

TBD (Play-In)

TBD (Play-In)

LJL (Japan)

TBD (Play-In)

LLA (Latin America)