Wild Rift patch 3.4 notes: Four new champions, 1v1 game mode, support overhaul

Riot has started the Wild Rift patch 3.4 drip feed, with the game’s next big update dropping four new champions, a brand new 1v1 game mode, and a myriad of changes. Check out what we know so far via the preview with the notes below, including when Wild Rift patch 3.4 will release.

Wild Rift patch 3.4 is on the way — and Riot is pulling no punches with the upcoming content drop. There’s some time before the full patch goes live, but the abundant amount of content headed players’ way is sure to make the wait worthwhile.

Four new champions headline the additions: Gwen, Warwick, Vex, and Yone. However across the patch there’ll be plenty in the way of new game modes, a Wild Pass, and plenty of balance changes.

Here’s what you need to know about Wild Rift patch 3.4, including when the update is scheduled to drop.

Riot Games Wild Rift patch 3.4 will bring a whopping four new champions into the mobile MOBA, including Yone.

When is Wild Rift patch 3.4?

Wild Rift patch 3.4 is expected to go live on September 15, 2022. However much like other cycles for the game, players can expect mini-updates across the following weeks and months.

What’s changing in Wild Rift patch 3.4?

Yone, Gwen, Warwick, and Vex officially revealed

New champions help develop the meta, effectively adding more variables to the ever-growing roster. Of course, the new additions come directly from League PC. But for those unfamiliar with these champions, here’s a brief summary of their kits.

Yone is Yasuo’s brother, and thereby plays rather similar to him. His first ability is essentially the same as Yasuo’s, but on the third hit he flings himself forward — throwing out a tornado as well. Then his second ability grants a fat shield, bigger for the more enemies hit. This makes life steal essential on him.

Instead of launching to an airborne enemy for his ultimate though, Yone knocks up all enemies in an area, dealing massive damage.

Gwen is a solo lane champion, who utilizes her scissors to slash down the enemy. She deals AP damage, and creates an area of effect where she becomes essentially immune to outside the area of effect. This makes the champion an excellent dualist.

Riot Games Gwen debuts in the Wild Rift patch 3.4 cycle.

Warwick is a bruiser who loves to run into the enemy, especially low health targets. Walking towards weakened enemies increases his movement speed, allowing him to easily close the gap. He also has very mobile abilities alongside CC to help him get picks and sustain to survive skirmishes.

As for Vex, she’s a mid lane yordle who plays as a castor mage. Her biggest asset is easily her engage from her ultimate, where if she hits the area of effect skill shot, she can dash in and fear all nearby enemies.

According to Riot’s social media posts, they’ve set the release dates for every new champion to release in the patch. Gwen’s release date is on September 15, standing as the very first champion for the Wild Rift patch 3.4 cycle.

Then Yone releases on September 22, around a week after Gwen releases. Gwen releases on Wild Rift a solid month after on October 27, and Warwick on November 4.

Support item overhaul coming

Easily the biggest item update in Wild Rift Patch 3.4 is the addition of support items — which allow supports to gain extra gold through the laning phase. There’s one that allows executes minions, and shares gold and heals. The other deals extra damage to champions or structures, granting gold upon hit.

Essentially, they’re the same items taken from League PC. These new support items will help the role provide more direct impact on the game from early on.

Other item changes in this Wild Rift patch 3.4 notes include updates to some AP items, attempting to make mages feel more relevant in the meta.

New 1v1 ARAM game mode

The new Wild Rift game mode is a 1v1 ARAM, also known as “Duel Mode.” This is exactly as it sounds, where the game mode will allow players to 1v1 each other. But instead of picking their own champions and seeing who they’re against, they’ll be provided a random champion.

And since they cannot see their match up, it’ll definitely require some luck. Get ready for some intense fun!

Wild Rift Ranked Changes

The developers have been keeping an eye on the Legendary Queue game mode and are trying to implement more regulations to help increase the quality of play. Many high ranking players want their teammates to be playing champions they’re already familiar with. Therefore, there’s a new gate based on the player’s champion mastery score.

Ranked Season 7 will also start with a new skin reward: Glorious Crimson Draven.

You can find the early Wild Rift patch 3.4 notes below, courtesy of Riot. We’ll keep this updated as more information drops in the lead up to the September 15 launch.

Wild Rift patch 3.4 notes

New items