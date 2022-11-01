Wild Rift Senna champion guide patch 3.4b: Best builds, ability upgrades & runes

Terry is a South Korea based journalist who is currently on Dexerto's Australian team. He spends his spare time grinding competitive team games, and loves creating content for a wide variety of games, especially Wild Rift and League of Legends. You can contact Terry at [email protected]

Despite what many believe about Senna in Wild Rift, the champion is incredibly powerful. Here is a full champion guide on the pick, updated for patch 3.4b.

Senna’s synergy with support items alongside the healing she provides in team fights allows her to be a top-tier pick. Her main objective is to provide utility through healing, barriers and pinpointed damage. When properly utilized, the support champ becomes quite overbearing to deal with.

To help players better understand how to play her, this guide will go over her best runes, items, and ability upgrades.

Contents

Wild Rift Senna item build

Cooldown reduction item build

Spectral Sickle

Manamune

Serylda’s Grudge

Black Cleaver

Boots of Swiftness → Protector Enchant

Mortal Reminder

Critical hit item build path

Spectral Sickle

Manamune

Navori Quickblades

Ruunan’s Hurricane

Boots of Swiftness → Protector Enchant

Infinity Edge

There are two builds shown here. The first is more glass cannon than the second, opting for critical hit items – a completely viable build path for Senna. As for the other, it uses less crit and more ability haste alongside straight AD.

The key tradeoffs to consider when choosing between these two builds is whether you want to prioritize crit or cooldown reduction.

Cooldown reduction helps Senna spam healing, while crit helps her deal out more damage. As for critical strike, it’s better for snowballing a lead.

For a more detailed explanation, check out Riftguides’ video.

Recommended Runes

Kraken Slayer or Fleet Footwork

Gathering Storm or Brutal

Nullifying Orb or Hunter – Titan

Hunter – Genius

Kraken Slayer and Fleet Footwork are both fantastic runes on Senna. Many may try running Grasp of the Undying, but it’s not the best rune for Senna anymore. She no longer wants to get tankier, and instead is best played when simply trying to increase her utility.

Gathering Storm helps Senna scale, while Brutal grants extra damage – both essential to her play style. Take whichever one you deem fit according to match ups and individual preferences.

Nullifying Orb mitigates her biggest weakness, which is getting burst immediately, while Hunter – Titan increases her overall tenacity, which allows her to navigate team fights more effectively.

Hunter – Genius provides great ability haste for Senna.

Ability Upgrade Priority