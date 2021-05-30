Wild Rift patch 2.3 notes: Four new champions, Rune rework, more - Dexerto

Wild Rift patch 2.3 is here, and plenty of new content is being added. Just like the mega 2.2 cycle, a handful of new champions are being added, including fan-favorite couple Lucian and Senna, runes are being reworked, and more. Here’s what we know.

With Wild Rift taking over mobiles across the globe, fans are eager to finally get their favorite League of Legends champions in their pocket. For the mains of four lucky champions, that’ll finally come true in Wild Rift patch 2.3.

The mega-update is set to introduce Irelia, Riven, Lucian, and Senna. That’s not all though, with big reworks coming to runes, especially the Resolve tree, a new Close Friends feature, and tons of new skins. Here’s what you need to know.

When is Wild Rift patch 2.3?

Wild Rift patch 2.3 is launching on June 1. You’ll have to patch to the new cycle within 24 hours to keep playing as it gets rolled out across the globe.

What’s coming in Wild Rift patch 2.3?

Four new champions: Irelia, Riven, Lucian, Senna

Four new League of Legends champions are coming over to Wild Rift across the patch 2.3 cycle. Irelia, Riven, Lucian, and Senna will be launching on the mobile MOBA starting in early June.

The Wild Rift developers had some issues trying to bring Irelia over to mobile, especially with her Bladesurge. Her dash will prioritize marked and low health targets when you drag, while quick tapping it will target champions.

The other three champions remain relatively unchanged from their PC kits.

Irelia and Riven will also be the centerpiece of Wild Rift’s next event, Broken Blade. By completing in-game missions tied to the two champions, you can unlock them for free once they launch.

Rune update: Kleptomancy removed, Phase Rush added

The biggest gameplay change coming in Wild Rift patch 2.3 is some huge updates to runes. Kleptomancy is headed back into the vault much like its PC counterpart, with Phase Rush being added in its place.

“Not every rune needs to be popular, but Kleptomancy has been far below the pick rate of other keystones,” game designer Mike ‘RogueFool’ Breese admitted in a May 26 dev blog.

Font of Life is being reworked to broaden the scope of champions who can effectively pick it up. Bone Plating, Second Wind, and Adaptive Carapace are being added to the Resolve tree. Conditioning, Mastermind, and Sweet Tooth have been reworked too.

Close friends feature added: Become inseparable allies

A new feature to organize your friends list ⁠— and truly highlight where your allies lay ⁠— is being added to Wild Rift. Called “Close Friends”, you can become inseparable with your best allies and get some rewards for it.

You can have up to 20 close friends at once, and you level up by playing together. The more you play together, the more perks you can use.

You can share your champion pools when in a party in normal games, as well as have an exclusive lobby, loading screen, and in-game icon with your best pal.

Pool Party, Battle Academia, Arcade skins in Wild Rift

Three of League’s most popular skin lines are also coming in Wild Rift patch 2.3. Pool Party is here just in time for summer, with Leona, Renekton, and Lee Sin getting their skins ported over.

Battle Academia is also making its entry with Ezreal and Lux, ahead of its expansion on League of Legends PC later this year for potentially the final time.

Arcade Kai’Sa is being added too, expanding on the bright retro-themed skinline.

Wild Rift patch 2.3 is set to launch on June 1.