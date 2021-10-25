Western teams record worst Worlds performance after quarterfinals shutout

With the League of Legends 2021 World Championship quarterfinals complete, Western teams have posted their worst performance ever winning zero games in the knockout stage.

Western teams in League of Legends represent North America’s LCS and Europe’s LEC with the likes of Cloud9 and MAD Lions leading the charge in 2021.

Despite having two teams making it out of groups at Worlds 2021, this was still the worst showing by the regions as a whole.

While getting out of groups is an accomplishment in itself, failing to win a game in a knockout stage “best-of” series is a feat the West had never faced, until now.

Advertisement

Western teams combine for zero wins at Worlds 2021 knockout stage

Since the LoL World Championship began back in 2011, the West has always had at least one team win a game during the knockout stage.

Read More: MAD Lions owner roasts LoL team after being knocked out of Worlds 2021

However, in 2021 they failed to produce that same result. The streak laid on the backs of the MAD Lions and Cloud9 as the only two teams to make out of groups.

MAD lost their series 3-0 to defending champs DAMWON Gaming and Cloud9 fell 3-0 to Gen.G resulting in zero playoff wins for the regions.

First time in World's history that EU & NA combined have won 0 total knockout stage games.#Worlds2021 — Isaac CB (@AzaelOfficial) October 25, 2021

In Worlds’ 11-year history, this marks just the third time EU or NA will have no representatives in the semifinals. This happened in 2014 and 2017 but in those years EU and NA managed to take a couple of games off the competition.

Advertisement

The West only won the LoL World Championship back in its first season when Korean and Chinese teams weren’t in attendance. Since then the regions have managed to put up respectable performances with Europe reaching the finals in 2018 and 2019.

The regions will look to bounce back in 2022 as the World Championship is set to take place in North America.