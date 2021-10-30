Vi gets big League of Legends buffs nine years in the making in upcoming update

Vi is getting a major League of Legends update nine years in the making ⁠— planned LoL patch 11.22 buffs will give the Piltover Enforcer a facelift, improving the feel of her abilities with some big script changes.

Vi has remained relatively unchanged since her release at the end of Season 2. While other champions from that age of League of Legends have received big overhauls, the Piltover Enforcer has been left on the sidelines.

Her kit has become somewhat dated, with plenty of gimmicks from an era gone by in champion design that has left her feeling clunky.

However ⁠— conveniently at the time of Arcane’s release ⁠— Vi is getting some quality-of-life buffs nine years in the making.

Champion designer August ‘August’ Browning confirmed the Vi buffs on October 29, coming as part of LoL patch 11.22.

The changes don’t touch her numbers. However, they aim to make the Piltover Enforcer feel smoother to play, with Riot updating how her kit interacts nine years on from her release.

“Vi was made 9 years ago. The ways we could script things back then were quite restrictive. She was also my first champ, so I wasn’t that great at scripting to begin with,” August said.

We have some Vi changes in the upcoming patch that should improve Q and R consistency. A couple highlights:

-You can reliably flash on people during Q dash

-R connects with the target at the exact moment they're in range to be hit (used to check range every .25s) pic.twitter.com/8HDsuSwTOy — October (@RiotAugust) October 29, 2021

The Vi Q-Flash combo should feel a lot more reliable ⁠— akin to Jarvan IV’s flag-drag-Flash combo with a total overhaul of its scripting.

Vi should be able to jump across walls more consistently with an increased dash range when going over thicker walls as well. The damage and distance is now based on exact timings rather than ticks too.

As for her ultimate, the knock-up is now an equal 1.4 seconds ⁠— instead of varying from 1.25 to 1.5 seconds.

Overall, it should be a lot smoother for Vi mains, making the champion less of a frustration to play. “Nice 11.22 changes that should feel pretty great for Vi,” developer Phlox added.

You can find the full list of Vi buffs coming in LoL patch 11.22, which launches on November 3, below.

Vi buffs in League of Legends patch 11.22

Q: Vault Breaker

Knockback duration: 0.7 seconds >>> 0.75 seconds

Dash range now extends up to 50 units when going over a wall

Distance traveled and damage dealt are now based on exact channeling time instead of every 0.25 seconds

Targets will get knocked back immediately upon contact with Vi This allows her to hit people she flashes on during the dash



R: Assault and Battery