The update cycle for League of Legends patch 11.22 has begun ⁠— here’s all the early LoL notes & changes coming in the November 3 update, including Yuumi nerfs, Goredrinker buffs, new Arcane skins, and plenty more.

Yuumi nerfed after Worlds domination

Goredrinker gets back-to-back patch changes

Arcane Netflix series tie-in skins unveiled

Season 11 is nearly over; after 42 weeks of League of Legends changes, updates, and tweaks, Riot Games has arrived at the last balance patch of the season.

As a result, with Season 12 preseason changes looming just around the corner, the developers are just taking aim at a few champions they want to prepare for the 2022 buffs and nerfs, including Kha’zix, Renekton, Graves, and more. Yuumi is also getting slapped with nerfs after her Worlds dominance.

Advertisement

On top of that, Goredrinker is getting instant buffs.

Riot Phlox admitted that the controversial LoL item’s nerfs “overshot a bit,” so the Riot balance team is looking to “add a tad more power” back into its stats. On top of that, Riven and Red Kayn are getting buffs to help their Goredrinker loss.

Finally, League of Legends will be getting its first Arcane Netflix crossover skins for several champions to celebrate the release of the animated series early next month.

Here’s all the details on League of Legends patch 11.22, coming in two weeks.

When is League of Legends patch 11.22?

We’re nearly at the end of the 2021 cycle, with just a few patches to go.

Advertisement

LoL patch 11.22, one of the last in Season 11, will roll out on time on Wednesday, November 3. The download will begin roll out at around 10am AEDT on Oceanic servers, before a worldwide rollout across the rest of the day.

Here’s all the key LoL patch rollout times:

3am PT (NA)

5am GMT (EUW)

3am CET (EUNE)

8am KR (Korea)

Players can expect a few hours of downtime once patching begins.

Matchmaking and competitive queues across all League of Legends servers will be disabled three hours before the upcoming Season 11 patch is deployed.

What’s coming in League of Legends patch 11.22?

Goredrinker nerfs “overshot mark”

One of the most controversial items in League of Legends right now is Goredrinker. The bruiser-build weapon has been dominating solo queue for some time now, and really rose to prominence at the 2021 World Championship. In response, Riot Games nerfed the item.

Advertisement

Only, now they’ve gone back on that decision, and are buffing it again.

According to Riot Phlox, the Goredrinker nerfs “overshot a bit, so [the LoL devs] are adding a tad more power back into it.” This was mainly due to the fact the item “kinda sucks right now,” and plummeted in power post 11.21 changes.

Yuumi whacked for Worlds wins

The World Championship revealed another major issue with the current League of Legends meta; the power of the Magical Cat.

Yuumi has enjoyed a dominant LoL pro uprising in the past few weeks, enjoying a 95.6% presence in Iceland. That includes a hefty 50 bans and a 53.3% victory rate if she does actually make it through the draft selection process.

Advertisement

Riot has yet to reveal how they’re going to nerf the unique League of Legends support character, but will unveil those changes soon enough.

New Arcane, Victorious skins

Riot Games are shipping just three new League of Legends skins next patch, all tied to the Arcane Netflix animated series releasing alongside the 11.22 update.

Two of these new Arcane skins will be for two leading LoL characters from the show, Vi (Hailee Steinfeld) and Jayce (Kevin Alejandro), depicting them in the early stages of their stories. The third skin is for Blitzcrank, and will be handed out to any League players who finish at Gold rank or higher this season.

Advertisement

Here’s all the skins:

Arcane Vi

Arcane Jayce

Victorious Blitzcrank

The new ranked Blitzcrank skin will be released with up to ten chromas. Dexerto has heard Riot has no plans for Arcane chromas at launch on 11.22.

League patch 11.22 will drop on November 3.

Dexerto will continue to add all planned changes as Riot reveals numbers, and as they’re leaked early on PBE servers (h/t [email protected]). Read the full notes below.

League of Legends patch 11.22 early notes

Champions

Buffs

Riven

Renekton

Kayn (Rhaast)

Akali

Kalista

Varus

Nerfs

Qiyana

Graves

Kha’zix

Yuumi

Maokai

Items

Goredrinker

Skins

Coming soon…