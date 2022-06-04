Tyler1 thrilled Korean League ‘bootcamp’ is over: “I learned nothing here”

Twitch star Tyler ‘Tyler1’ Steinkamp rejoiced as his trip to South Korea came to an end and shared that the journey made him “worse” at League of Legends.

Tyler1 has spent the entirety of May and early June grinding League of Legends solo queue from the comfort of a hotel room in South Korea.

The 27-year-old streamer has been playing absurd amounts of League, streaming more than 14 hours a day during his stay.

Now, with his trip winding down, he’s reflecting on his time in the country while clamoring to get home.

Tyler1 claims Korea trip made him “worse” at League

Steinkamp responded to a viewer on June 3 who asked if the streamer was extending his trip to South Korea.

“Bro, what is with you ‘stay longer’ kids? Guys, what are we not understanding. I am f**king jumping with joy, counting down the minutes and seconds until I’m on the plane home,” he said.

Tyler joined a handful of other League streamers, like thebausffs, journeying to Korea to make content as well as to prove they could hit Challenger rank in the notoriously skilled region.

Steinkamp’s time playing League there has been plagued by massive losing streaks as well as battling against his own teammates.

Tyler continued, “I learned nothing here. This isn’t a boot camp, I am actively sabotaging everything I know about League of Legends playing on this server.”

Although the trip to Korea was to prove he could reach Challenger rank only queuing up as auto-fill, he claimed he’s “only getting worse,” at the MOBA. And, he has yet to reach Challenger rank with only one day to go.

T1 finished by calling the trip “a complete waste of time.”

The legend of ‘BIG TONKA T’ will live on in infamy even when Tyler is long gone from Korean solo queue.