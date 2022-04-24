League streamer Thebausffs hits Challenger in Korea in under a month

Star League of Legends streamer Simon ‘Thebausffs’ Hofverberg hit Challenger rank in solo queue in Korea, silencing doubters who believed his playstyle wouldn’t work in the region.

Thebaus has become one of the most beloved League streamers on Twitch over the last few years.

The Sweedish 22-year-old has grown a massive community on Twitch, with over 650k followers, notorious for his unique playstyle as well as his uncommon pronunciation of his favorite phrases like “Shilling” and “Solo Bolo.”

While he’s been a Challenger-level player in Europe for years, he moved to Korea on April 1 along with a wave of fellow streamers like TFBlade and Midbeast, with the goal of hitting the highest solo queue rank in solo duo in what is known as the highest skilled server in the world.

Now, in just under one month, he’s hit his goal and reached Challenger rank.

Thebaus hits Challenger on Korean League server

Baus has become widely known for his “Inting Sion” strategy, where he builds assassin items like Prowlers Claw and Youmuu’s Ghostblade on the traditional tank top laner Sion.

His high-risk, high-reward playstyle, which nets him quite a low KDA score, even got him a ban from League back in January 2021, which Riot later admitted was an error born from the MOBA’s auto-detection system.

His bizarre playstyle made many of his doubters believe he wouldn’t be able to pull it off on the Korean server, where players are known for having much more mechanical skill at all levels of play.

Despite that, on April 24, Thebaus hit Challenger rank in Korea just 23 days into his trip.

He stayed true to his playstyle, hitting Challenger with a 1:1 KDA on by far his most played character, Sion.

Baus also managed to average a massive nine deaths a game while still sporting an impressive 59% win rate, according to stat tracking site op.gg.

LEC commentator Caedrel congratulated Thebaus on his accomplishment, “It’s so fu**ing deserved, such a joy to watch, great personality and some of the funnest gameplay on the platform.”

incredible to see Baus peaking over 40k viewers in korea its so fucking deserved such a joy to watch, great personality and some of the funnest gameplay on the platform we shilling wpgg pic.twitter.com/B66yFpHvaH — Marc (@Caedrel) April 24, 2022

After hitting Challenger rank, Baus will certainly be “shilling” for quite a while.