Tyler1 criticizes League removing all chat and claims Riot will never add voice comms

Twitch star streamer Tyler1 gave his take on Riot removing all-chat from League, saying it will lead to further removal of communication in-game.

Riot Games announced that in patch 11.21, all-chat will be completely removed from League of Legends.

The announcement shocked the player base, but falls in line with Riot’s continued attempts to tackle toxicity. In their blog post, Riot said, “We believe the tradeoff is worth it to cut down on the growing negativity /all chat has been creating in your games.”

Tyler1 on Riot removing all-chat in League

Tyler1 went live on October 12 and shared his opinion on the new changes.

“The problem I have with it is, bro, how rated-G is this community, and this company. Bro, you can mute the all-chat. On a fresh account, it comes disabled. You have to enable it. That’s the problem I have. So if you’re ever triggered by toxic chat, you can just mute it, and you’ll never see it again. So that’s the problem I have with it.

“Also, the second problem I have with it, them saying they are not going to have all-chat means that this game is 100% never getting voice chat. Ever.”

Tyler focused on how removing all-chat will lead to further removal of other forms of communication within League of Legends.

Reacting to a comment from a viewer, he responded: “This stupid a** comment this guy just said, ‘Why would they add voice comms when players will say dumb, racist s**t?’, Every single other game on the planet has voice comms. Even their other game Valorant. So, explain to me why their other Riot product Valorant has voice comms, and what that game does to take care of people who say ‘racist’ things. Right bro? So stop that stupid s**t.

“This is not a foreign f**king concept. Literally the same company, in another 5v5 game, has voice comms. So stop. You can always mute, moron.”

Tyler has long been a proponent of adding voice comms to League of Legends. With the removal of all-chat, it is likely we will continue to see the removal of modes of communication, not additions, leaving the dreams of voice comms never to be.