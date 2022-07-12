Tottenham star Son Heung-min meets esports legend Faker for jersey swap

Meg Kay . 18 minutes ago

With the footballer currently back in his home country of South Korea for a preseason tour, he met up with T1’s LCK roster for a traditional jersey swap.

Jersey swaps are a classic part of both traditional sports and esports. It’s a sign of respect seen the world over, and an opportunity for players to commemorate their major matches.

But could the worlds of esports and traditional sports ever collide through this age-old tradition?

Well, it turns out they can. On July 12, Son Heung-min visited the Korean headquarters of esports organization T1 to exchange jerseys with their LCK roster. He presented each of their players with a custom named Tottenham jersey, in return for on of T1’s iconic red and black shirts.

How did this come about?

Son, who lives and trains in England during the competitive season, is currently visiting South Korea alongside his teammates for the team’s pre-season tour.

The team have been training in Seoul’s World Cup Stadium and competing in a few friendly matches against South Korean teams as part of their pre-season training. T1’s Korean headquarters are also located in Seoul, and contain one of Nike’s numerous sport’s research facilities.

Interestingly, both organizations share Nike as a key sponsor – meaning that we may see more crossovers between T1 and Tottenham in the future.