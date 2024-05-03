TFT update 14.9 b-patch introduces major fix for Ghostly & nerfs Lissandra

TFT update 14.9 b-patch introduces major fix for Ghostly & nerfs LissandraRiot Games
TFT’s new 14.9 b-patch update has fixed a severe bug plaguing Ghostly after its recent rework as well as nerfing Lissandra as the devs seek to implement a solution to her frustrating gameplay.
Teamfight Tactics has released a B-patch for its 14.9 update. The recent May 2nd patch was mainly shipped to solve a nasty bug that was facing Ghostly players. Alongside the bugfix, the devs have also introduced a nerf to Lissandra after many players expressed frustrations playing against the unit.
After the rework for the trait, Ghostly should be more supportive affected units. Previously, the bug was preventing Ghostly units from dealing more damage. This made the trait completely unplayable, as no one would receive the bonus damage generated from it.
Lissandra also received nerfs to her mana in the B-patch, as the five-cost unit was causing a fair amount of frustration from the player base. The unit would encase an enemy in ice, stunning them and then throwing them into the backline. Lissandra is currently a hard counter to melee carries, and as such is being nerfed.
The devs have stated that a more permanent fix would be coming for the unit in Patch 14.10 that would address her anti-melee capabilities.
Patch 14.9 also saw the arrival of new Artifact items, many of which have seemingly landed well with the player base. However, the Talisman of Ascension has proven to be a little too strong for its own good, so the devs have cut it down a tad.
TFT 14.9 update B-patch notes
Champions
Lissandra
- Lissandra max Mana nerf: 40/100 ⇒ 60/120
Artifacts
Talisman of Ascension
- Talisman of Ascension Base Health: 400 ⇒ 300
- Talisman of Ascension Damage increase: 150% ⇒ 120%
- Talisman of Ascension Time to proc: 18 sec ⇒ 22 sec
Bug Fixes
Ghostly
- Ghostly now properly does damage for non-Ghostly champions.
Cursed Blade
- Cursed Blade is temporarily disabled. Note: This was the case with 14.9, but was not reported, as the Artifact was pulled out at the last second due to a bug.