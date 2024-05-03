TFT update 14.9 b-patch introduces major fix for Ghostly & nerfs Lissandra

TFT’s new 14.9 b-patch update has fixed a severe bug plaguing Ghostly after its recent rework as well as nerfing Lissandra as the devs seek to implement a solution to her frustrating gameplay.

Teamfight Tactics has released a B-patch for its 14.9 update. The recent May 2nd patch was mainly shipped to solve a nasty bug that was facing Ghostly players. Alongside the bugfix, the devs have also introduced a nerf to Lissandra after many players expressed frustrations playing against the unit.

After the rework for the trait, Ghostly should be more supportive affected units. Previously, the bug was preventing Ghostly units from dealing more damage. This made the trait completely unplayable, as no one would receive the bonus damage generated from it.

Article continues after ad

Lissandra also received nerfs to her mana in the B-patch, as the five-cost unit was causing a fair amount of frustration from the player base. The unit would encase an enemy in ice, stunning them and then throwing them into the backline. Lissandra is currently a hard counter to melee carries, and as such is being nerfed.

Article continues after ad

The devs have stated that a more permanent fix would be coming for the unit in Patch 14.10 that would address her anti-melee capabilities.

Patch 14.9 also saw the arrival of new Artifact items, many of which have seemingly landed well with the player base. However, the Talisman of Ascension has proven to be a little too strong for its own good, so the devs have cut it down a tad.

Article continues after ad

Champions

Lissandra

Lissandra max Mana nerf: 40/100 ⇒ 60/120

Artifacts

Talisman of Ascension

Talisman of Ascension Base Health: 400 ⇒ 300

Talisman of Ascension Damage increase: 150% ⇒ 120%

Talisman of Ascension Time to proc: 18 sec ⇒ 22 sec

Bug Fixes

Ghostly

Ghostly now properly does damage for non-Ghostly champions.

Cursed Blade