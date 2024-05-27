TFT Set 11 Global Championship: Dates, prize pool, and more

Teamfight Tactics’ Global Championship for Set 11 will be launching in July 2024. Here’s what you need to know about the event, including its dates, prize pool, and much more.

Set 11 of Teamfight Tactics is swiftly drawing to a close, bringing with it the introduction of a new Global Championship. This will see some of the best players battle it out for glory and gains, with the winner taking home a huge prize.

Looking to learn more about the exciting esports event? We’ve got you covered.

Teamfight Tactics Set 11 Global Championship will take place on July 12, 2024, and run until July 14, 2024. Each day will work slightly differently, as the competition is slowly narrowed down to the top eight contenders.

TFT Set 11 Global Championship Prize Pool

The Teamfight Tactics Set 11 Global Championship will have a prize pool of $456,000 USD, with the winner taking home a whopping $150,000 USD. The remainder of the prize pool will be split among the other competitors, based on where they place throughout the event.

Here’s a list of all the prizes for their respective placements, listed in USD.

Placement Prize 1st $150,000 2nd $75,000 3rd $25,000 4th $20,000 5th $14,000 6th $13,000 7th $12,000 8th $11,000 9-10th $10,000 11-12th $9,000 13-14th $8,000 15-16th $7,000 17-18th $6,000 19-20th $5,500 21-22nd $5,000 23-24th $4,500 25-26th $4,000 27-28th $3,500 29-30th $3,000 31-32nd $2,500

TFT Set 11 Global Championship Format

The Global Championship for Set 11 will be set out across three days, with the first two focused on grabbing as many points to make it to Day 3. Here’s what you can expect for each day.

Day 1

32 players will be split into four lobbies and play six games

The lobbies will shuffle after two games

All 32 players will advance to Day 2

Day 2

Players retain their points from Day 1

32 players will be split into four lobbies and play six games

The lobbies will shuffle after two games

The top eight players will advance to Day 3

Day 3

Checkmate Format — The first player to hit 20 points and secure a first-place finish will be our Inkborn Fables Champion!

As per usual, points will be awarded based on lobby results, with first place receiving eight points, and eighth place receiving one point.

TFT Set 11 Global Championship Location

The Set 11 Global Championship will have a live broadcast being produced in Spain, but the event itself will be held online for the players. You should be able to catch up on all the action via the Teamfight Tactics Twitch channel.