TFT Vegas Open: $300K competition dates, format, tickets, more

Riot Games has announced its Teamfight Tactics global LAN event titled the Vegas Open, complete with a $300k USD prize pool to win across three days. From when it gets underway to a breakdown of the format, here’s everything you need to know.

Teamfight Tactics announced its first-ever global LAN event earlier this year. Now Riot has revealed further information about the high-stakes tournament, including the prize pool, location, dates, and pricing.

The TFT Vegas Open will break ground as the first global LAN ever held for Teamfight Tactics. The three-day event will be a celebration of all things TFT, and will also feature a competitive tournament that sees the winner take home $100,000 USD, a trophy, and a title.

Article continues after ad

Contents

The TFT Vegas Open will take place from December 8 and run until December 10. The event will be held at MGM Grand with players hailing from all around the world to compete for prizes.

TFT Vegas Open Events

There will be three events in total at the TFT Vegas Open, this includes the main tournament, the second chance tournament, and other various side activities.

Main Tournament

The main tournament will see 512 competitors fight for glory and prizes, running across three days of the event.

Article continues after ad

Second Chance Tournament

The second chance tournament will be available for those who are knocked out of the main event. This event will be first come first served for 128 players. This event does not have a prize pool but will reward the victor with a trophy.

Side Events

There will be a range of side events throughout the TFT Vegas Open, these events are for fun only and are also open to spectators. All participants can win prizes in these events.

Article continues after ad

TFT Vegas Open Main Event Format

Seeding

Players will be seeded based on their average rankings in Set 9 and Set 9.5. After the first round, players will be seeded via snake draft based on the points they earn throughout the tournament.

Point Scoring System

Players will be awarded points based on where they place each game, the order of points awarded is as follows:

1st place: 8 points

2nd place: 7 points

3rd place: 6 points

4th place: 5 points

5th place: 4 points

6th place: 3 points

7th place: 2 points

8th place: 1 point

Schedule

The event will run across three days, here’s a general rundown of each day.

Day 1 – December 8th

Round 1: The 512 contestants will be split into lobbies and play 3 games each, the top 4 players from each lobby will advance to round 2.

Article continues after ad

Round 2: The 256 contestants will be split into lobbies and play 3 games each, the top 4 players from each lobby will advance to round 3.

Day 2 – December 9th

Round 3: The 128 contestants will be split into lobbies and play 4 games each, the top 2 players from each lobby will advance to round 4.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Round 4: The 32 contestants will be split into lobbies and play 4 games each, the top 2 players from each lobby will advance to round 5.

Day 3 – December 10th

Finals: The top 8 players will play in a checkmate format. The first player to earn 20 points and then get a 1st place will be crowned the TFT Vegas Open Champion.

Article continues after ad

TFT Vegas Opening Prizing

A prize pool of $300,000 USD will be split amongst the most successful of the main event. The last player standing will win $100,000 USD and a special trophy.

All 128 players that make it to Day 2 will earn a share of the prize pool, which is broken down below:

Placement Prizing Placement Prizing 1st $100,000 17th – 18th $2,750 2nd $25,000 19th – 20th $2,500 3rd $15,000 21st – 22nd $2,250 4th $12,500 23rd – 24th $2,000 5th $10,000 25th – 26th $1,750 6th $9,000 27th – 28th $1,500 7th $8,000 29th – 30th $1,250 8th $7,000 31st – 32nd $1,000 9th $6,500 33rd – 80th $675 10th $6,000 81st – 128th $450 11th $5,500 12th $5,000 13th $4,500 14th $4,000 15th $3,500 16th $3,000

Alongside this, all players who participated in the main event will receive exclusive in-game emotes, with a unique one-of-a-kind emote for the top-placing player.

The winner of the second chance tournament will also win a trophy.

Article continues after ad

TFT Las Vegas Open Registration and Pricing

Riot will be first launching pre-sales for Challenger, GM, and Master players so they can purchase their competitor passes before everyone else.

Competitor passes are $399 USD but will be discounted for players who are ranked Masters or higher, these discounts can be found here:

Masters and Grandmasters: $299 USD

Challengers: $199 USD

The cutoff date for these ranked snapshots will be August 30, 12:01 AM PT and anyone interested will need a valid Riot Games account in order to register and purchase a pass.

Spectator passes are also available for $150 USD and will include admission for all three days and grant entry to Side Events. These passes will also grant access to other onsite activities like meet and greets, panels, and more.

Article continues after ad

TFT Las Vegas Open On-Sale Dates

Passes will go on sale at 7:00 AM PT or 10:00 AM EST on each day.

September 5th – Challenger Presale

September 6th: Grandmaster + Master Presale

September 7th: Spectator Pass Sale

September 7th: General Competitor Pass Sale

Riot is currently building a custom website that will feature the competitor pass sales, we’ll be sure to link it here when it’s available.