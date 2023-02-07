TFT patch 13.3 notes: Gadgeteen rework, hero augment reroll changes, more

Teamfight Tactics finally has a full patch dropping, which promises to shake up the TFT meta with a major trait rework and more in patch 13.3!

After the social engineering attack pushed back more substantive changes in the latest TFT patch, tacticians are itching for the chance to play some of the changes previously teased on the PBE.

Patch 13.3 brings back some of those more substantive changes, along with new massive changes that promise to breathe new life into some long-overlooked traits and balance some others that have been problematic.

Let’s break down all the major changes that are coming to TFT in patch 13.3.

What’s changing in TFT patch 13.3?

Gadgeteen rework

The Gadgeteen trait hasn’t been much of a factor in the meta in Set 8, so Riot are looking to change things up in this patch. While Gadgeteens will still generate a random item (or three) when the trait is active, now those users will get more benefit than just another item to use for the round.

Now, the item holders will also gain a percent damage reduction and damage increase, based on how many Gadgeteens are on the board. This reduction only applies to the unit or units holding those items generated by the trait, so it can be moved around easily from round to round. This also means that you’ll have to spread your items around a bit more to make sure that your strongest units have room for those Gadgeteen items.

Another intriguing option could be to just slam those Gadgeteen items onto your frontline carries, giving them the extra survivability from the percentage damage reduction. We’ll have to see what optimal strategies emerge.

Hero augment reroll changes

Perhaps the biggest change to the patch is the decision by Riot to allow for players to get four hero augment rerolls per game. These are separate from your regular augment rerolls, of which you will still have one.

The gist of this is that when your hero augment shop comes up, you can reroll up to four times in order to find an ideal augment for your comp. Riot also clarified that you will not get any repeats in the hero augment shop, so think twice about rerolling if you have an augment that works for you.

The reasoning behind this change is that Riot is looking to avoid the painful reality of getting an augment that doesn’t fit your comp or for a hero you don’t want to make your main carry. This also takes some of the skill out of TFT, as you no longer have to be as adaptable to your shop offerings.

You can find the full notes for patch 13.3 below.

Full TFT patch 13.3 notes

System changes

Four hero augment refreshes

You now have 4 Hero Augment Rerolls if a Hero Augment appears. These are separate from your 1 Normal Augment Reroll.

Hero Augment Rerolls will always generate a new selection of unique Hero Augments. In other words, there’ll be no repeats.

Item tooltips

Item tooltips have been reformatted to be simpler and easier to read, with all stats in the top bar, and core eﬀects in the main body.

Tooltips have even been organized to the umpteenth degree, and I’m pretty sure you won’t even be able to tell the diﬀerence, but they’re organized very well just in case you can. Thanks Mort.

Large changes

Traits

A.D.M.I.N.

Health threshold variation change: 40% ⇒ 66%

Gadgeteen

[REWORK] Gadgeteens now gain bonus damage and damage reduction for each item equipped to them.

[NEW] Gadgeteen 3: Gadgeteens gain 3% bonus damage and damage reduction per item

[NEW] Gadgeteen 5: Gadgeteens gain 12% bonus damage and damage reduction per item

LaserCorps

[ADJUSTED] LaserCorps changed from a 3/6/9 trait to a 3/5/7/9 trait

Percent chance for Drone to deal magic damage removed. It now always procs.

Internal cooldown on Drones: 0.5 sec ⇒ 0.4 sec

Damage: 65/165/200 ⇒ 25/45/80/99

Number of Drones: 1/1/2 ⇒ 1/1/1/2

OxForce

Units now stay at one health after their OxForce immunity ends

Underground changed from a 3/5 trait to a 3/4/5/6

Locks cracked per win: 2/3 ⇒ 2/2/3/4

Locks cracked per loss: 3/5 ⇒ 3/4/5/7

Units: Tier 1

Lux

Maximum Mana: 0/70 ⇒ 0/60

Units: Tier 2

Draven

Whirling Death Attack Damage ratio: 135% ⇒ 130%

Whirling Death base Damage: 65/100/150 ⇒ 60/95/145

Armor & Magic Resist: 20 ⇒ 15

Fiora

Armor & Magic Resist: 45 ⇒ 50

Jinx

Max Mana buﬀ: 30/90 ⇒ 20/80

Units: Tier 3

Jax

Base Adaptive Strike damage now scales with Ability Power

Units: Tier 4

Taliyah

Weaver’s Wall explosion damage: 200/300/900 ⇒ 210/315/945

Viego

Heartbreaker damage is now centered around the primary target, rather than Viego

[BUGFIX] Heartbreaker should no longer fail to deal damage in certain situations. It can still miss if enemies leave the AoE of the spell.

Heartbreaker AoE damage to secondary targets: 130/195/425 ⇒ 125/185/400

Units: Tier 5

Janna

[BUGFIX] Twister! ﬁxed a bug where Twister! was doing about 20% of the intended damage as described on the tooltip

Twister! Damage (On Tooltip): 100/150/3000 ⇒ 50/75/1000

Twister! actual Damage Done: 20/30/600 ⇒ 50/75/1000

Twister! Stun duration: 1.5/2/3 ⇒ 1.25/2/10 sec

Forecaster (trait)

Windy Ability Power/Attack Damage buﬀ: 12/25/150% ⇒ 10/20/99%

Sunny Health shield: 400/600/4000 ⇒ 400/600/2000

Items

Inﬁnity Force

Now also grants +25 Mana and +25 Critical Strike Chance

Hero augments

Galio

Justice Punch Damage ampliﬁcation: 75% ⇒ 150%

Gangplank

Flaming Ricochet bounce Damage: 90% ⇒ 100%

Lux

Lucent Barrier Shield amount: 350 ⇒ 500

Renekton

Reign of Anger base Attack Speed: 60% ⇒ 75%

Sylas

Kingslayer bonus max Health: 30% ⇒ 25%

Talon

Ox-ian Rage base Attack Damage & Ability Power: 12 ⇒ 10

Annie

Reﬂector Shield Damage: 185 ⇒ 200

Reﬂector Shield Internal Cooldown: 0.2 ⇒ 0.1 sec

Fiora

Carry Armor & Magic Resist: 175 ⇒ 250

Jinx

Get Excited! [REWORKED]: Now Grants a Jinx. Jinx gains 40% Attack speed and Move speed. This amount is tripled for 7 seconds after she scores a takedown.

Lee Sin

Invigorate Attack Speed buﬀ duration: 3 ⇒ 4 sec

Malphite

Rock Solid Armor to Ability Power conversion: 100% ⇒ 150%

Rell

Hold the Line bonus Ability Power: 70 ⇒ 80

Hold the Line damage reduction: 30% ⇒ 35%

Miss Fortune

Make It Rain now grants 10-20 gold based on stage number. It grants 10 on Stage 3, and 20 on any stage 4 or after.

Sett

Regenerative Shields now grants a Protector’s Vow instead of Locket of the Iron Solari

Janna

Rapid Reporting reworked to Category Five

Category Five: Gain a Janna. Janna gains 50 Ability Power and her ability deals True Damage.

Nunu

They See Me Rolling bonus Ability Power: 10 ⇒ 20

Augments

Ancient Archives

Now also gives 2 gold

Ancient Archives II now also gives 8 gold

Birthday Presents

No longer grants gold on level up

Brawler Crown

Now grants a Redemption ⇒ Protector’s Vow

Clear Mind

Now only grants experience at the end of player combat rounds

Cluttered Mind

Now only grants experience at the end of player combat rounds

Now gives 4 random Tier 1 champions

Heart Crown

Now grants a Zz’Rot Portal ⇒ Guardbreaker

Hustler

Now only grants gold at the beginning of player combat rounds

March of Progress

Now only grants experience at the beginning of player combat rounds

Mecha Prime Crown

Now grants Titan’s Vow ⇒ Bloodthirster

Pandora’s Items

Added back into the Augment pool

Prankster Crown

Now grants Edge of Night ⇒ Morellonomicon

Recon Crown

Now grants Zeke’s Herald ⇒ Hand of Justice

Spellslinger Crown

Now grants Jeweled Gauntlet ⇒ Hand of Justice

Underground Soul

Now grants a Zz’Rot portal instead of Hextech Gunblade

Small changes

Traits

Anima Squad

Attack Damage and Ability Power bonus 10/30/55 ⇒ 10/35/60

Brawler

Health: 20/40/65/99% ⇒ 20/45/70/99%

Mascot

Max Health healing: 1.5/2.75/5.5/10% ⇒ 1.5/3/6/10%

Units: Tier 1

Kayle

Starﬁre Spellblade Attack Damage ratio: 150% ⇒ 155%

Starﬁre Spellblade base damage: 20/30/45 ⇒ 25/35/50

Units: Tier 3

Vel’Koz: Updated the tooltip to include that an enemy cannot be stunned again for 4 seconds after being stunned. This has always been the case, we’re just now adding it to the tooltip for clarity.

Items

Thieves’ Gloves

Item distribution is now slightly more favorable at high levels.

Modes

Hyper roll

Hero Augment, Miss Fortune

Make It Rain now grants 20-40 gold based on stage number.

Mobile

Mobile iOS 12 experience

iOS12 will no longer be supported with the release of our next update, patch 13.4. Players on iOS12 will need to upgrade to a more recent iOS version to play TFT Mobile.

Bug fixes

Janna

BUGFIX Twister! ﬁxed a bug where her spell was doing ~20% of the intended damage as described on the tooltip. This is mentioned earlier in the Large section, but is also here for redundancy purposes.

Samira

BUGFIX Flair ﬁxed a bug where Samiras spell would sometimes choose illegal targets or not switch targets correctly

Monsters Attack!