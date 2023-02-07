TFT patch 13.3 notes: Gadgeteen rework, hero augment reroll changes, more

Teamfight Tactics finally has a full patch dropping, which promises to shake up the TFT meta with a major trait rework and more in patch 13.3!
After the social engineering attack pushed back more substantive changes in the latest TFT patch, tacticians are itching for the chance to play some of the changes previously teased on the PBE.
Patch 13.3 brings back some of those more substantive changes, along with new massive changes that promise to breathe new life into some long-overlooked traits and balance some others that have been problematic.
Let’s break down all the major changes that are coming to TFT in patch 13.3.
What’s changing in TFT patch 13.3?
Gadgeteen rework
The Gadgeteen trait hasn’t been much of a factor in the meta in Set 8, so Riot are looking to change things up in this patch. While Gadgeteens will still generate a random item (or three) when the trait is active, now those users will get more benefit than just another item to use for the round.
Now, the item holders will also gain a percent damage reduction and damage increase, based on how many Gadgeteens are on the board. This reduction only applies to the unit or units holding those items generated by the trait, so it can be moved around easily from round to round. This also means that you’ll have to spread your items around a bit more to make sure that your strongest units have room for those Gadgeteen items.
Another intriguing option could be to just slam those Gadgeteen items onto your frontline carries, giving them the extra survivability from the percentage damage reduction. We’ll have to see what optimal strategies emerge.
Hero augment reroll changes
Perhaps the biggest change to the patch is the decision by Riot to allow for players to get four hero augment rerolls per game. These are separate from your regular augment rerolls, of which you will still have one.
The gist of this is that when your hero augment shop comes up, you can reroll up to four times in order to find an ideal augment for your comp. Riot also clarified that you will not get any repeats in the hero augment shop, so think twice about rerolling if you have an augment that works for you.
The reasoning behind this change is that Riot is looking to avoid the painful reality of getting an augment that doesn’t fit your comp or for a hero you don’t want to make your main carry. This also takes some of the skill out of TFT, as you no longer have to be as adaptable to your shop offerings.
You can find the full notes for patch 13.3 below.
Full TFT patch 13.3 notes
System changes
Four hero augment refreshes
- You now have 4 Hero Augment Rerolls if a Hero Augment appears. These are separate from your 1 Normal Augment Reroll.
- Hero Augment Rerolls will always generate a new selection of unique Hero Augments. In other words, there’ll be no repeats.
Item tooltips
- Item tooltips have been reformatted to be simpler and easier to read, with all stats in the top bar, and core eﬀects in the main body.
- Tooltips have even been organized to the umpteenth degree, and I’m pretty sure you won’t even be able to tell the diﬀerence, but they’re organized very well just in case you can. Thanks Mort.
Large changes
Traits
A.D.M.I.N.
- Health threshold variation change: 40% ⇒ 66%
Gadgeteen
- [REWORK] Gadgeteens now gain bonus damage and damage reduction for each item equipped to them.
- [NEW] Gadgeteen 3: Gadgeteens gain 3% bonus damage and damage reduction per item
- [NEW] Gadgeteen 5: Gadgeteens gain 12% bonus damage and damage reduction per item
LaserCorps
- [ADJUSTED] LaserCorps changed from a 3/6/9 trait to a 3/5/7/9 trait
- Percent chance for Drone to deal magic damage removed. It now always procs.
- Internal cooldown on Drones: 0.5 sec ⇒ 0.4 sec
- Damage: 65/165/200 ⇒ 25/45/80/99
- Number of Drones: 1/1/2 ⇒ 1/1/1/2
OxForce
- Units now stay at one health after their OxForce immunity ends
- Underground changed from a 3/5 trait to a 3/4/5/6
- Locks cracked per win: 2/3 ⇒ 2/2/3/4
- Locks cracked per loss: 3/5 ⇒ 3/4/5/7
Units: Tier 1
Lux
- Maximum Mana: 0/70 ⇒ 0/60
Units: Tier 2
Draven
- Whirling Death Attack Damage ratio: 135% ⇒ 130%
- Whirling Death base Damage: 65/100/150 ⇒ 60/95/145
- Armor & Magic Resist: 20 ⇒ 15
Fiora
- Armor & Magic Resist: 45 ⇒ 50
Jinx
- Max Mana buﬀ: 30/90 ⇒ 20/80
Units: Tier 3
Jax
- Base Adaptive Strike damage now scales with Ability Power
Units: Tier 4
Taliyah
- Weaver’s Wall explosion damage: 200/300/900 ⇒ 210/315/945
Viego
- Heartbreaker damage is now centered around the primary target, rather than Viego
- [BUGFIX] Heartbreaker should no longer fail to deal damage in certain situations. It can still miss if enemies leave the AoE of the spell.
- Heartbreaker AoE damage to secondary targets: 130/195/425 ⇒ 125/185/400
Units: Tier 5
Janna
- [BUGFIX] Twister! ﬁxed a bug where Twister! was doing about 20% of the intended damage as described on the tooltip
- Twister! Damage (On Tooltip): 100/150/3000 ⇒ 50/75/1000
- Twister! actual Damage Done: 20/30/600 ⇒ 50/75/1000
- Twister! Stun duration: 1.5/2/3 ⇒ 1.25/2/10 sec
Forecaster (trait)
- Windy Ability Power/Attack Damage buﬀ: 12/25/150% ⇒ 10/20/99%
- Sunny Health shield: 400/600/4000 ⇒ 400/600/2000
Items
Inﬁnity Force
- Now also grants +25 Mana and +25 Critical Strike Chance
Hero augments
Galio
- Justice Punch Damage ampliﬁcation: 75% ⇒ 150%
Gangplank
- Flaming Ricochet bounce Damage: 90% ⇒ 100%
Lux
- Lucent Barrier Shield amount: 350 ⇒ 500
Renekton
- Reign of Anger base Attack Speed: 60% ⇒ 75%
Sylas
- Kingslayer bonus max Health: 30% ⇒ 25%
Talon
- Ox-ian Rage base Attack Damage & Ability Power: 12 ⇒ 10
Annie
- Reﬂector Shield Damage: 185 ⇒ 200
- Reﬂector Shield Internal Cooldown: 0.2 ⇒ 0.1 sec
Fiora
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.
- Carry Armor & Magic Resist: 175 ⇒ 250
Jinx
- Get Excited! [REWORKED]: Now Grants a Jinx. Jinx gains 40% Attack speed and Move speed. This amount is tripled for 7 seconds after she scores a takedown.
Lee Sin
- Invigorate Attack Speed buﬀ duration: 3 ⇒ 4 sec
Malphite
- Rock Solid Armor to Ability Power conversion: 100% ⇒ 150%
Rell
- Hold the Line bonus Ability Power: 70 ⇒ 80
- Hold the Line damage reduction: 30% ⇒ 35%
Miss Fortune
- Make It Rain now grants 10-20 gold based on stage number. It grants 10 on Stage 3, and 20 on any stage 4 or after.
Sett
- Regenerative Shields now grants a Protector’s Vow instead of Locket of the Iron Solari
Janna
- Rapid Reporting reworked to Category Five
- Category Five: Gain a Janna. Janna gains 50 Ability Power and her ability deals True Damage.
Nunu
- They See Me Rolling bonus Ability Power: 10 ⇒ 20
Augments
Ancient Archives
- Now also gives 2 gold
- Ancient Archives II now also gives 8 gold
Birthday Presents
- No longer grants gold on level up
Brawler Crown
- Now grants a Redemption ⇒ Protector’s Vow
Clear Mind
- Now only grants experience at the end of player combat rounds
Cluttered Mind
- Now only grants experience at the end of player combat rounds
- Now gives 4 random Tier 1 champions
Heart Crown
- Now grants a Zz’Rot Portal ⇒ Guardbreaker
Hustler
- Now only grants gold at the beginning of player combat rounds
March of Progress
- Now only grants experience at the beginning of player combat rounds
Mecha Prime Crown
- Now grants Titan’s Vow ⇒ Bloodthirster
Pandora’s Items
- Added back into the Augment pool
Prankster Crown
- Now grants Edge of Night ⇒ Morellonomicon
Recon Crown
- Now grants Zeke’s Herald ⇒ Hand of Justice
Spellslinger Crown
- Now grants Jeweled Gauntlet ⇒ Hand of Justice
Underground Soul
- Now grants a Zz’Rot portal instead of Hextech Gunblade
Small changes
Traits
Anima Squad
- Attack Damage and Ability Power bonus 10/30/55 ⇒ 10/35/60
Brawler
- Health: 20/40/65/99% ⇒ 20/45/70/99%
Mascot
- Max Health healing: 1.5/2.75/5.5/10% ⇒ 1.5/3/6/10%
Units: Tier 1
Kayle
- Starﬁre Spellblade Attack Damage ratio: 150% ⇒ 155%
- Starﬁre Spellblade base damage: 20/30/45 ⇒ 25/35/50
Units: Tier 3
- Vel’Koz: Updated the tooltip to include that an enemy cannot be stunned again for 4 seconds after being stunned. This has always been the case, we’re just now adding it to the tooltip for clarity.
Items
Thieves’ Gloves
- Item distribution is now slightly more favorable at high levels.
Modes
Hyper roll
Hero Augment, Miss Fortune
- Make It Rain now grants 20-40 gold based on stage number.
Mobile
Mobile iOS 12 experience
- iOS12 will no longer be supported with the release of our next update, patch 13.4. Players on iOS12 will need to upgrade to a more recent iOS version to play TFT Mobile.
Bug fixes
Janna
- BUGFIX Twister! ﬁxed a bug where her spell was doing ~20% of the intended damage as described on the tooltip. This is mentioned earlier in the Large section, but is also here for redundancy purposes.
Samira
- BUGFIX Flair ﬁxed a bug where Samiras spell would sometimes choose illegal targets or not switch targets correctly
Monsters Attack!
- Pass TEXTFIX: currently the Monsters Attack! Pass says it ends March 14, but actually it’s meant to end March 21
- Slow motion: Ekko Attack Speed slow no longer aﬀects units protected from CC with Quicksilver
- Fixed a typo in the League of Draven Augment.
- Fixed a typo in ADMIN Start of Combat variants
- Fixed a typo in Lux’s spell tooltip.
- Ezreal Support Augment text no longer says “Grants 0 gold” and was just removed.
- Shoulda picked a real weapon: Fixed an issue where Jax receiving an AP bonus from the Fiddlesticks augment Absolute Corruption or a Spellweaver emblem caused Jax to stop attacking for the rest of combat.
- Omnivamp now applies consistently regardless of the source: Aﬀected sources are Hacker, Siphoning Winds (Yasuo Carry), Partners in Crime (Viego Support), and Celestial Blessing.
- OMG GOLDEN EGGS BUFFS: Fixed a bug where two of the Golden Egg drops were missing an intended Tactician’s Crown.
- Improved the clarity of various tooltips including: Star Guardian, ADMIN, Anima Squad, Prankster, Spellslinger, Sureshot
- Fixed a bug where Nunu and Willump’s Hero Augments were labeled incorrectly. Carry is now properly purple, and Support is green.