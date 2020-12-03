TFT patch 10.25 to feature Talon buffs, Warwick & Moonlight nerfs, more

TFT patch 10.25 is on its way as the final update ahead of the Mid-Set update, and it’s set to be massive. Talon could be back on the menu, Warwick and Moonlight are getting a nerf, and that’s only the tip of the iceberg.

The TFT meta has stabilized after patch 10.24. No longer is it 4-1 roll down and pray, because there’s actually meaning to the early game.

That doesn’t mean there’s nothing Riot can’t improve though. With the b-patch finally going live with nerfs to Zed, Yone, and Runaan’s Hurricane, TFT patch 10.25 is going to be the big one before the year’s end. It’s the final patch before January’s mid-set update, which will shake up units, traits, and more.

TFT patch 10.24b nerfs Zed, Yone, more

Before we dive too deep into TFT patch 10.25, it’s important to note some changes were made in the middle of TFT patch 10.24 that you might have missed. Zed and Yone were nerfed, alongside traits Keeper, Cultist, and attack speed item Runaan’s Hurricane.

This was to curb the power of Zed carry comps which had risen to prominence. An attack speed nerf has made them less potent, but ultimately still strong. The same goes for the rest of the nerfs, which have lightly nudged the power balance instead of major overhauls.

Moonlight the big target on TFT patch 10.25

TFT patch 10.24 had one big winner, and it was Moonlight reroll compositions. Diana and Lissandra carry have been two of the strongest picks on this patch thanks to the rolling changes.

However, on TFT patch 10.25, Riot are bringing them back in line. Because it’s easier to hit the composition, Riot have had to bring back Lissandra and Diana’s damage to be more in line with other one-cost units. While they still have the four-star mechanic, it won’t be as hard to beat.

Warwick is also set for a big nerf to his lifesteal at one and two-star to compensate for his ability overhaul last patch. This will be coupled with a Divine nerf, reducing the amount of true damage the units dish out.

Wukong, Fiora, Sylas, Xin Zhao, Evelynn, and Talon are all set for buffs, while Vi and Kayn are on Riot’s naughty list.

You can find the full set of changes below, courtesy of [email protected]. We will update this with the full patch notes once they drop on December 8.

TFT patch 10.24 preview notes

Champions

Tier 1

Wukong

Ability AD percent increased from 225/250/275% to 250/265/280%

Fiora

Damage increased from 200/300/450 to 250/400/600

Lissandra

Ability damage lowered from 350/450/600/800 to350/450/550/700

Ability secondary damage lowered from 175/225/300/450 to 175/225/275/375

Diana

Ability orbs lowered from 4/5/6/9 to 4/5/6/8

Tier 2

Sylas

Damage increased from 250/400/600/1000 to 250/400/700/1111

Vi

Ability armor reduction lowered from 50/75/100% to 40/60/80%

Tier 3

Xin Zhao

Ability AD percent changed from 300/325/350% to 330/340/350%

Evelynn

Ability damage increased from 350/500/1400 to 350/600/1500

Ability damage multiplier lowered from 3 to 2.

Tier 4

Talon

Ability AD percent increased from 200/200/250% to 240/250/275%

Warwick

Ability lifesteal lowered from 50/50/200% to 40/40/200%

Tier 5

Kayn