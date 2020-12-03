Logo
League of Legends

TFT patch 10.25 to feature Talon buffs, Warwick & Moonlight nerfs, more

Published: 3/Dec/2020 7:29

by Andrew Amos
Warwick and Lissandra in TFT
Riot Games

Share

Teamfight Tactics

TFT patch 10.25 is on its way as the final update ahead of the Mid-Set update, and it’s set to be massive. Talon could be back on the menu, Warwick and Moonlight are getting a nerf, and that’s only the tip of the iceberg.

The TFT meta has stabilized after patch 10.24. No longer is it 4-1 roll down and pray, because there’s actually meaning to the early game.

That doesn’t mean there’s nothing Riot can’t improve though. With the b-patch finally going live with nerfs to Zed, Yone, and Runaan’s Hurricane, TFT patch 10.25 is going to be the big one before the year’s end. It’s the final patch before January’s mid-set update, which will shake up units, traits, and more.

Enduring Sword Talon in TFT
Riot Games
Talon could be back in TFT patch 10.25 with some damage buffs.

TFT patch 10.24b nerfs Zed, Yone, more

Before we dive too deep into TFT patch 10.25, it’s important to note some changes were made in the middle of TFT patch 10.24 that you might have missed. Zed and Yone were nerfed, alongside traits Keeper, Cultist, and attack speed item Runaan’s Hurricane.

This was to curb the power of Zed carry comps which had risen to prominence. An attack speed nerf has made them less potent, but ultimately still strong. The same goes for the rest of the nerfs, which have lightly nudged the power balance instead of major overhauls.

Moonlight the big target on TFT patch 10.25

TFT patch 10.24 had one big winner, and it was Moonlight reroll compositions. Diana and Lissandra carry have been two of the strongest picks on this patch thanks to the rolling changes.

However, on TFT patch 10.25, Riot are bringing them back in line. Because it’s easier to hit the composition, Riot have had to bring back Lissandra and Diana’s damage to be more in line with other one-cost units. While they still have the four-star mechanic, it won’t be as hard to beat.

Warwick is also set for a big nerf to his lifesteal at one and two-star to compensate for his ability overhaul last patch. This will be coupled with a Divine nerf, reducing the amount of true damage the units dish out.

Wukong, Fiora, Sylas, Xin Zhao, Evelynn, and Talon are all set for buffs, while Vi and Kayn are on Riot’s naughty list.

Diana in TFT Fates
Riot Games
Moonlight champions Diana and Lissandra are getting nerfed in TFT patch 10.25.

You can find the full set of changes below, courtesy of [email protected]. We will update this with the full patch notes once they drop on December 8.

TFT patch 10.24 preview notes

Champions

Tier 1

Wukong

  • Ability AD percent increased from 225/250/275% to 250/265/280%

Fiora

  • Damage increased from 200/300/450 to 250/400/600

Lissandra

  • Ability damage lowered from 350/450/600/800 to350/450/550/700
  • Ability secondary damage lowered from 175/225/300/450 to 175/225/275/375

Diana

  • Ability orbs lowered from 4/5/6/9 to 4/5/6/8

Tier 2

Sylas

  • Damage increased from 250/400/600/1000 to 250/400/700/1111

Vi

  • Ability armor reduction lowered from 50/75/100% to 40/60/80%

Tier 3

Xin Zhao

  • Ability AD percent changed from 300/325/350% to 330/340/350%

Evelynn

  • Ability damage increased from 350/500/1400 to 350/600/1500
  • Ability damage multiplier lowered from 3 to 2.

Tier 4

Talon

  • Ability AD percent increased from 200/200/250% to 240/250/275%

Warwick

  • Ability lifesteal lowered from 50/50/200% to 40/40/200%

Tier 5

Kayn

  • Damage changed from 400/600/6666 to 375/575/6666
CS:GO

Army National Guard CSGO Community Nights: How to enter & compete

Published: 13/Oct/2020 18:38 Updated: 17/Nov/2020 18:45

by Calum Patterson
US Army community nights

Share

Sponsored

The US Army National Guard are running a series of CS:GO Community Nights and tournaments, all the way until December, with prizes up for grabs. Here’s how to get involved.

Army National Gaurd

 

Starting in October, the community nights will offer up 30,000 points, which can be redeemed for prizes.

For the duration of the three-month-long series, players can also register their teams for bi-weekly tournaments, which will be held on the National Guard’s organizer page.

So, if you want to compete in CS:GO, participate in the community nights, and earn some prizes along the way, here’s everything you need to know.

How to register for National Guard Community Nights

First, you’ll need to be a United States resident to participate. Make sure you are registered here, and then you can sign up for each event.

Every player will begin with 1000 points, and be awarded 10 points for a win, or be deducted 10 points for a loss. The player with the most points will walk away with 10,000 points, 2nd and 3rd get 5,000, and 4th through 7th 2,500 each.

Links for all the upcoming community nights can be found below. Each night will begin at 12pm PT / 3pm EST.

November

December

For the bi-weekly tournaments, starting on October 18, players will be ranked on their wins/losses throughout this period. The top players will proceed to the next stage of the tournament and will be rewarded with Points, from a pool of 30,000.

Missions

To make things interesting though, Missions will be in-play for all matches, as a way to earn extra points. For example, actions such as getting headshots, clutches, bomb defuses, nade kills and more will be rewarded.

You will be set a mission challenge, for example, get 3 clutches, and succeeding will earn points.