 Teamfight Tactics (TFT) patch 10.24 full notes: Lulu nerfs, Warwick changes, more - Dexerto
Logo
League of Legends

TFT patch 10.24 notes: Lulu nerfs, Warwick changes, more

Published: 24/Nov/2020 4:30

by Isaac McIntyre
Lulu cosmic version appearing in TFT patch 10.24 feature image.
Riot Games

Share

Teamfight Tactics

TFT patch 10.24 is here, a day earlier than originally planned due to a host of Riot Games developers going on holiday for Thanksgiving, and we’ve got all the details one of Teamfight Tactics’ last 2020 updates, released Nov. 23.

The early TFT patch 10.24 marks one of the final big 2020 updates for the League-themed auto-battler. While Teamfight Tactics has remained relatively quiet during LoL’s huge Season 11 switch, Riot are now focusing on “breaking up the meta.”

“The way to play TFT over the past few patches has become too rigid,” Riot developer Blake “Beernana” Edwards explained in the auto-battler’s Nov. 23 patch notes.

In particular, the TFT team believes Tier 4 champions are “making a splash too early in the game,” which leaves Tier 2 and 3 picks with a limited amount of time to shine. Several new balance tweaks have been shipped to combat these problems, including rolling odd changes and a player damage update.

“These changes should open up opportunities for different strategies, rather than just rolling down at Level 7 to build endgame compositions,” Edwards said. “We’re looking to do this by pushing Tier 4 champs and chosen roll odds back to Level 8.”

Jhin is one of a host of champions being changed in TFT's huge November update.
Riot Games
Jhin is one of a host of champions being changed in TFT’s huge November update.

18 champions changed in TFT patch 10.24

Key changes in TFT patch 10.24 have come for Warwick, Jinx, Lulu, and Yone. These top picks have seen “significant changes” that Riot Games has warned will change how they play moving forwards. “Be sure to check the changes,” Edwards said.

In total, five champions have been buffed, including Aphelios, Akali, Xin Zhao, Jhin, and Sett, while Diana, Lissandra, Nami, Pyke, and Azir were nerfed. Cultists have been whacked with a patch 10.24 nerf too. Zz’Rot Portal is the only item being changed, receiving a slight attack damage nerf.

Finally, eight TFT units between tiers 1 and 5 have been “adjusted” in the update. These include Jarvan IV, Yasuo, Lulu, Zed, Cassiopeia, Warwick, Yone, and Jinx.

Warwick is being nerfed in TFT patch 10.24.
Riot Games
Warwick continues to throw his shadow over the Teamfight Tactics meta game.

Here’s the full TFT patch 10.24 notes, courtesy of Riot Games. The Nov. 23 update has already been deployed to live servers; get that download started!

TFT patch 10.24: full notes

Systems

  • Base Player Damage Per Stage: 0/0/1/2/5/10/15 ⇒ 0/0/2/3/5/8/15
  • Increased the base odds of rolling a chosen slightly.

Chosen Roll Odds

  • Level 4: 40/60/0/0/0 ⇒ 60/40/0/0/0
  • Level 5: 20/50/30/0/0 ⇒ 40/55/5/0/0
  • Level 6: 10/45/45/0/0 ⇒ 15/45/40/0/0
  • Level 7: 0/30/40/30/0 ⇒ 0/40/55/5/0
  • Level 8: 0/20/40/40/0 ⇒ 0/15/45/40/0
  • Level 9: 0/0/30/40/30 ⇒ 0/0/15/45/40

Normal Roll Odds

  • Level 5: 45/30/20/5/0 ⇒ 45/33/20/2/0
  • Level 6: 30/35/25/10/0 ⇒ 35/35/25/5/0
  • Level 7: 19/35/30/15/1 ⇒ 24/35/30/10/1
  • Level 8: 14/25/35/20/6 ⇒ 15/25/35/20/5

Loot Distribution

  • Lowered the variance in the initial loot drops from Stage 1, leading to a slight increase in total loot overall.
  • Reduced the extreme variance in item distribution by one, which should lead to less extreme cases of similar item drops in a game.
  • Grey Orbs average value increased very slightly, but lowered Neeko drop rates from them.

Traits & Chosen

Chosen

  • Chosen Bonus Attack Damage: 30 ⇒ 20.
  • This affects Yasuo, Aphelios, Zed, Xin Zhao, Ashe, Jhin, Talon, and Warwick.

Traits

  • Cultist: A Chosen Cultist now only provides +1 star level to Galio instead of double the Chosen’s star level.
  • A 2-star Cultist Chosen improves Galio: +4 ⇒ +3
  • A 3-star Cultist Chosen improves Galio: +6 ⇒ +4
  • Fortune: Fixed an issue with one of the 11 loss drops being undervalued.
  • Fortune: Slightly lowered the drop rate of Neeko’s Help from the 6 Fortune loot table.

Champions

Tier 1

  • Diana Pale Cascade Shield: 200/300/450/650 ⇒ 200/300/400/500
  • Lissandra Pale Cascade Damage: 350/450/600/900 ⇒ 350/450/600/800
  • Nami Starting/Total Mana: 40/80 ⇒ 60/100
  • Yasuo Striking Steel Damage: 160/190/225% ⇒ 180/200/225%

Tier 2

  • Aphelios Attack Damage: 45 ⇒ 50
  • Aphelios Starting Mana: 40 ⇒ 50
  • Lulu Wild Growth Knockup Duration: 1.5 ⇒ 1 second
  • Lulu Wild Growth Duration: 6 seconds ⇒ rest of combat
  • Refreshing Wild Growth on an ally now properly heals them for the Bonus Health gain amount and triggers the knockup effect
  • Jarvan IV Dragon Strike Stun Duration: 2 ⇒ 1 second
  • Jarvan IV Starting/Total Mana: 60/120 ⇒ 50/80
  • Pyke Phantom Undertow Damage: 150/250/450 ⇒ 125/200/375
  • Zed Attack Speed: 0.75 ⇒ 0.8

Tier 3

  • Akali Spell Damage: 150/225/350 ⇒ 175/250/400
  • Jinx Chosen Bonus Stat: Spell Power ⇒ Mana
  • Jinx Starting/Total Mana: 0/50 ⇒ 70/120
  • Jinx Fishbones Stun: Jinx’s primary target ⇒ All targets in the 1 hex explosion
  • Jinx Fishbones Stun Duration: 1.5/1.5/1.5 seconds ⇒ 1.5/2/2.5 seconds
  • Jinx Fishbones Damage: 200/325/550 ⇒ 150/250/450
  • Xin Zhao Starting/Total Mana: 40/80 ⇒ 30/60

Tier 4

  • Cassiopeia Starting/Total Mana: 60/120 ⇒ 80/150
  • Cassiopeia Petrifying GazeDamage Amp: 10% ⇒ 20%
  • Jhin Attack Damage: 85 ⇒ 100
  • Talon Truestrike no longer refunds Mana on kill
  • Talon Total Mana: 50 ⇒ 40
  • Fixed a bug where Truestrike’s bonus damage could not critically strike
  • Talon Truestrike Bonus Damage: 125/200/600 ⇒ 85/135/400
  • Talon is no longer invulnerable during his leap (he is still unstoppable and untargetable)
  • Talon’s Leap has been sped up slightly
  • Warwick Attack Damage: 70 ⇒ 85
  • Warwick Attack Speed: 0.9 ⇒ 0.8
  • Warwick’s howl on takedowns no longer fears nearby enemies. Instead, his howl grants himself and all allies who share a Trait with him 60/75/200% Attack Speed for 3 seconds.

Tier 5

  • Azir Starting/Total Mana: 50/125 ⇒ 75/150
  • Lee Sin Primary Stun Duration: 1.5/2/10 ⇒ 2/3/10 seconds
  • Lee Sin Secondary Stun Duration: 1.5 ⇒ 1 second
  • Sett Starting Mana: 70 ⇒ 100
  • Yone: Seal Fate no longer knocks up enemies
  • Yone now becomes untargetable during his cast
  • Yone Seal Fate Armor and MR Shred: 60% ⇒ 90%
  • Yone Total Mana: 80 ⇒ 50
  • Fixed a bug where Yone could become unresponsive after casting Seal Fate
  • Fixed a bug where Yone’s resistances reduced would not update correctly if the target’s Armor or Magic Resist changed while the shred was active.

Items

  • ZZ’Rot Portal Construct Attack Damage: 150 ⇒ 100.

TFT patch 10.24 Bug Fixes

  • Addressed an issue where ghost armies with the Hunter Trait occasionally activated the Hunter attack instantly upon combat starting.
  • The Hunter Trait will no longer fire its first attack one second early.
  • Zilean now correctly de-prioritizes casting his spell on summoned units (ie: Azir’s soldiers).
  • The following Attacks can now correctly Miss (Blind) and be Dodged: Talon’s Truestrike, Yasuo’s Striking Steel, Xin Zhao’s Crescent Guard, Wukong’s Crushing Blow, and Ashe’s Hunter’s Focus.
  • Fiora will no longer sometimes change targets after casting her spell.
  • Fixed various issues around attempting to purchase a Chosen with a full bench.
Overwatch

Genius Overwatch trick lets Mercy escape fights on Numbani

Published: 24/Nov/2020 2:51 Updated: 24/Nov/2020 3:55

by Brad Norton
Blizzard

Share

Mercy

Mercy has a new path to safety on Numbani thanks to an extremely clever Overwatch trick that lets her glide away from intense teamfights.

If you’re ever stuck in a pickle as Mercy, you can always fall back on her Guardian Angel ability to get you out of trouble. Moving from one spot to another in the blink of an eye can easily keep you alive when things are looking grim.

Angelic Descent also comes in handy, enabling Mercy as one of the more mobile Supports in the game. Her kit might be limited in terms of offensive output. However, she can move through the air like no other hero. It turns out her movement abilities might even be more useful than you’d first think.

A genius new spot on the first point of Numbani can have you gliding to safety in no time at all. Here’s what you need to know so you can execute it for yourself.

Overwatch Numbani gameplay
Blizzard
Directly behind the Payload is where you want to line up for this unique trick.

If you’re positioned towards the back of the first capture point, you might be familiar with the often-deadly drop. It can be all too easy to get booped and fall to your death in this position. Whether it’s a Lucio flying overhead or a Wrecking Ball crashing into your team, you’ve likely experienced some pain in this location.

However, playing near this spot is worth the risk for this particular reward with Mercy. A simple tree beyond the railing is actually the perfect distance to jump right into. Once wedged between the branches, you can quickly walk forward and navigate up the front of the tree.

While you might think there’s nowhere to go from here, Mercy’s Angelic Descent completely changes the game. With a perfectly timed jump, you can slowly glide around the corner. This lets you rotate all the way behind the first point and land safely next to the street.

There’s a Mega health pack waiting for you upon landing as well. Just in case you get tagged up while making your escape.

First Point Escape Option |Numbani| For anyone who didn’t know you could do this as Mercy from Overwatch

It might not come in handy for every team fight, but if things are looking dire, it could be the perfect way to get out with your life.

Not feeding the enemy team is often just as important as building your own Ultimates. So keep this unique trick in mind the next time Numbani appears in rotation. It’s just another next-level tactic for Support mains to have at the ready.