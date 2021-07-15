TFT patch 11.15 early notes: Dawn of Heroes Mid-Set release

TFT patch 11.15 marks the launch of Set 5.5, named Dawn of Heroes. The Reckoning Mid-Set release abolishes Shadow Items as Order reigns supreme, with new Radiant Items shaking up the meta. A host of new champions and traits are being added to.

The Reckoning has come in TFT, and Order has answered the call. With Chaos being defeated, Set 5.5 will bring a new dawn to the autobattler, with the rise of new mechanics in Dawn of Heroes.

Radiant Items will replace Shadow Items, supercharging everyone’s comps at the same time. 12 new champions are joining the roster too, including recent League releases Akshan and Gwen. Here’s what you need to know.

When is TFT patch 11.15?

TFT patch 11.15, with the Set 5.5 update, is expected to roll out on-time Wednesday, July 21. Servers usually shutdown at around 5am local time (depending on location), and open back up at 8am.

Oceania is the first region to get the patch, with notes typically dropping as the update starts in Australia. Then, the global rollout begins across the next 24 hours.

What’s coming in TFT patch 11.15?

New Radiant Items added for TFT Set 5.5

Radiant Items are replacing the Reckoning mechanic of Shadow Items. While they work similarly to their predecessor, Riot has put a limit on the number of Radiant Items you can get: One.

Every player gets a Radiant Armory at 3-6 to pick between five choices to bolster their team. Some items supercharge your hypercarries, while others bolster up your tanks into unkillable beasts.

Radiant Items aren’t the only new mechanic though. Divine Blessings have been added, giving players a chance to get back into the game once they hit 40 HP with drops of gold and item components.

12 new champions brought in for TFT Set 5.5

Akshan, Gwen, and Fiddlesticks will make their Teamfight Tactics debuts in Set 5.5 as three of the 12 new champions added in Dawn of Heroes.

Akshan, who is yet to be released in League of Legends, will be a five-cost Sentinel Ranger, swinging around the battlefield shredding armor and dishing out tons of damage. Gwen dances around with her scissors, while Fiddle unleashes a massive Crowstorm draining enemies to death.

The 12 new champions and select new traits, including the new Sentinel vertical, will replace 13 departing members of the original Reckoning roster along with traits like Coven and Dragonslayer. We’ve got a full list of changes here.

Other Dawn of Heroes changes: New battle pass

As with any new TFT set, a new battle pass will be launching on TFT patch 11.15. The Reckoning II pass is loaded with new content, including booms, boards, and Little Legends.

There’s big adjustments also being made to loot tables and reworked traits like Draconic and Forgotten to compensate for the mechanics changes.

You can find the preview notes of TFT patch 11.15 below. We will update this with the official information once it hits live servers on July 21.

TFT patch 11.15 early notes

New Champions

Akshan

Fiddlesticks

Galio

Gwen

Irelia

Lucian

Miss Fortune

Rakan

Olaf

Pyke

Senna

Tristana

Removed Champions

Darius

Katarina

Kindred

LeBlanc

Lissandra

Mordekaiser

Morgana

Pantheon

Ryze

Taric

Trundle

Viktor

Warwick

Existing Champions

1-cost

Aatrox

Armor and magic resist: 30 → 35

Leona

Mana: 0/60 → 0/80

Spell damage reduction: 30/60/250 → 30/50/200

2-cost

Hecarim

Mana: 40/90 → 75/125

Spell damage: 250/350/500 → 200/400/600

Spell healing: 250/350/500 → 350/350/350

Sejuani

Now a Nightbringer Brawler Cavalier (Brawler added)

Syndra

Health: 550 → 600

Grabbed units are now untargetable. This should completely prevent allied units from chasing after the thrown unit

Spell damage: 300/400/600 → 250/350/600

Varus

Health: 550 → 600

3-cost

Ashe

Now a Draconic Ranger (no longer Verdant)

AD: 65 → 60

Mana: 50/90 → 50/100

Spell damage: 300/450/750 → 300/450/650

Lulu

Attack speed: 0.6 → 0.7

Nocturne

Attack speed: 0.85 → 0.9

Nunu & Willump

Mana: 0/75 → 30/90

Zyra

Spell damage: 200/325/650 → 200/300/575

Stun duration: 2/2.5/3 seconds → 1.5/2/2.5 seconds

4-cost

Aphelios

Mana: 0/90 → 0/150

AD: 75 → 65

Spell AD: 140/150/180% → 400/425/500%

Base damage: 125/150/300 → 150/200/400

Number of targets: 4/4/8 → 5/5/10

Diana

Now a Nightbringer Assassin (no longer Dragonslayer)

Health: 650 → 750

AD: 55 → 75

Mana: 80/160 → 70/140

Attack speed: 0.65 → 0.7

Spell damage: 250/350/1500 → 300/450/2000

Jax

Health: 900 → 1000

Vel’Koz

Health: 650 → 700

5-cost

Garen

Now a Victorius Dawnbringer Knight (no longer God-King)

Mana: 40/100 → 100/180

Spell damage: 20/25/200% → 25/30/200%

Spell shield health: 35/45/200% → 40/55/200%

Spell shield duration: 4 → 5 seconds

Heimerdinger

Spell damage: 500/650/7777 → 450/650/3333

Kayle

Now a Redeemed Legionnaire (no longer Verdant)

Ascension 1 true damage: 90/100/1000% → 80/90/1000%

Teemo

Mana: 0/60 → 30/60

New Traits

Cannoneer

Victorius

Inanimate

Sentinel

Removed Traits

Coven

Dragonslayer

Eternal

God-King

Verdant

Existing Traits

Abomination

The Monstrosity’s Health and AD increases by 10% each stage, starting from: Abomination 3: Stage 3 Abomination 4: Stage 4 Abomination 5: Stage 5

Ally deaths required: 3 → 2

The Monstrosity now deals magic damage in the area where it stops charging Crash damage: 150/200/250

The Monstrosity Ability lifesteal: 40% → 60% Ability lifesteal no longer scales off of AP Ability duration: 3 seconds → 5 seconds Armor & magic resist: 40/65/75 → 40/50/60 Health: 1000/1600/2200 → 1200/1700/2100 Attack damage: 100/140/180 → 70/80/90 Health per star level: 100/160/220 → 120/170/210 AD per star level: 10/14/18 → 7/8/9



Assassin

Bonus critical strike damage: 25/55/90 → 30/60/100

Bonus critical strike change: 10/30/50% → 20/40/75%

Brawler

Added 6 Brawler: 1800 health

Dawnbringer

Max health heal: 30/60/90/130% → 30/55/80/120%

Healing ticks: 10/20/25/30 → 10/15/20/25

Damage amplification: 12% → 10%

Draconic

Average value of 3-piece eggs: 3.25 gold → 3.12 gold

Average value of 5-piece eggs: 9.25 gold → 7 gold

Forgotten

Trait reworked: Forgotten champions gain bonus AD and AP. Each Victorious combat they participate in increases the bonus by 10%, stacking up to five times 2/4/6/8 units 20/40/70/200 bonus AD and AP



Hellion

Trait adjusted: Now grants 5/30/75/150% bonus attack speed at 2/4/6/8 units

Ironclad

Armor: 35/85/170 → 30/70/125

Legionnaire

Attack speed: 25/60/120/195% → 25/60/120/250%

Mystic

Added 5 Mystic: 250 Magic Resist

Magic resist per tier: 40/100/200 → 40/80/150/250

Nightbringer

Max health shield: 30/60/90/140% → 30/60/100/250%

Bonus damage: 20/30/40/50% → 20/30/40/80%

Ranger

Added 6 Ranger: 400% attack speed

Redeemed

Bonus armor / magic resist: 30/55/95 → 20/35/75

Bonus AP: 30/55/95 → 30/60/100

Renewer

Health and mana regen: 3/6/9% → 4/7/10%

Revenant

Trait adjusted: Revive with 10/30/60/100% health with 25% more damage dealt and taken 2/3/4/5 units



Skirmisher

Health shield: 25/45/75% → 20/40/100%

AD per second: 3/6/12 → 3/5/15

Spellweaver

Starting AP: 25/55/85% → 25/55/100%

AP per stack: 2/5/8 → 2/5/10

Items

Emblem Recipe Changes

Bow & Spatula is now Hellion (was Legionnaire)

Armor & Spatula is now Cavalier (was Ironclad)

Dragon’s Claw

Item reworked: Grants 200 bonus magic resist (including components). On being hit by magic or true damage from an ability, launch a fireball at the ability’s caster that deals magic damage equal to 30% of their maximum health (1 second cooldown).

Hand of Justice

Item reworked: The holder gains both 10 AD and 10 AP; and attacks and abilities heal for 10% of the damage dealt. At the start of each planning phase, one of these buffs is increased to 35.

Infinity Edge

Now also grants +10% critical strike damage

Titan’s Resolve

Item reworked: Stacks are now granted on attack rather than on crit.

AD and AP per stack: 3 → 2

Trap Claw

Renamed to Banshee’s Claw

Item reworked: When combat begins, the holder and all allies within one hex in the same row gain a shield that blocks the first enemy ability.

No longer unique

Units can now be affected by multiple spellshields at once (Banshee’s Claw and Banshee’s Silence)

System Changes

Loot Orbs

Lowered the average value of bonus orbs slightly

Small orbs average value: 2.54 gold → 3 gold

Medium orbs average value: 5.72 → 5.6 gold

Gold Orbs: Added Tome of Emblems drop. Spatula and Neeko’s Help drop rate lowered slightly.

Minimum items received is now 10 components & 1 Radiant item after Stage 4-7.

Armories

2-2 Armory is now 2 standard components

3-2 Armory moved to 3-6 and is now 5 Radiant Items

4-2 Armory is now guaranteed and either: 2 components 3 components 3 components & 1 special item

5-2 Armory is slightly less likely, and will never contain components

Carousel