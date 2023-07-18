Teamfight Tactics Patch 13.14 notes: Soul Brawl and big changes

Patch 13.14 for Teamfight Tactics brings huge changes to the auto battler, including the brand-new event mode Soul Brawl, balance updates, and more.

The next patch for Riot’s ever-popular auto-battler Teamfight Tactics is here! Patch 13.14 brings a huge amount of balance changes, as well as a new limited-time event game mode titled Soul Brawl. There are plenty of changes that have come to Teamfight Tactics, so it’s important you keep up to date, with that being said, here are the patch notes for Patch 13.14 of Teamfight Tactics.

When is TFT Patch 13.14 going live?

As per usual, the Teamfight Tactics patch will release at the same time as League of Legends Patch 13.14. This will be on July 19, 2023. Expect a brief period of server downtime before the patch goes live.

What’s changing in TFT Patch 13.14?

Soul Brawl

Soul Brawl is the limited-time game mode coming with the Soul Fighters event in League of Legends. Soul Brawl will contain two different phases, the training phase and the tournament phase. Players will spend some rounds training up their Soul Power which will grant benefits to them during the tournament phase, the last one standing wins.

TFT Balance Changes

It’s been quite a while since the last patch of Teamfight Tactics, aside from the B and C patches. Since Riot has taken a long break from balancing the game, they’re coming back swinging with huge balance changes across the board. The developers would like to shake up the meta, and hopefully take down some overperformers in the process.

Teamfight Tactics Patch 13.14 Notes

Large Changes

Traits

Darkin Respawn Timer: 5 ⇒ 4 seconds

Deadeye Bonus Damage: 20/65/140% ⇒ 25/70/150%

Demacia Armor & MR: 5/20/50/100 ⇒ 5/25/60/125

Multicaster BUGFIX: Multicaster 4’s bonus casts now have the intended 60% reduced effectiveness instead of 50%

Piltover T-Hex, Hextech Breath Damage: 360 ⇒ 325

Piltover T-Hex can no longer be sold at the start of the shopping phase before gaining its

power.

Piltover T-Hex no longer has floating text when gaining power and charge

Rogue 4 Bleed Damage: 30% ⇒ 40%

Rogue units are now temporarily CC immune while dashing

Rogue units will no longer cancel their dash if triggered during a cast animation that disallows movement.

Shadow Isles Shield Duration: 12 ⇒ 15 sec

Shadow Isles Bugfix: Now counts ALL instances of damage towards triggering Spectral form instead of only counting damage from attacks

Shadow Isles Damage Instances to trigger Spectral form: 8 ⇒ 10

Slayer Default Omnivamp: 15 ⇒ 12%

Slayer Damage Increase enemy Health Threshold: 75% ⇒ 60%

Strategist AP: 20/30/50/70 ⇒ 15/25/40/60

Technogenius BUGFIX: The Mechano-Swarm upgrade now burns for the correct amount when upgraded

Technogenius Mechano-Swarm Rocket Damage: 50/100/175 ⇒ 50/80/120

Void Remora Base AD: 70 ⇒ 55

Void Rift Herald Base HP: 900 ⇒ 950

Void Rift Herald Void Charge Damage: 180 ⇒ 240

Void Baron Base HP: 1000 ⇒ 1100

Champions

Tier 1

Cassiopeia Mana: 0/40 ⇒ 0/30

Cassiopeia Twin Fang Damage: 200/300/450 ⇒ 170/255/385

Cho’Gath HP on Feast kill: 30 ⇒ 30/35/40

Cho’Gath Feast Damage HP ratio: 10% ⇒ 12%

Jhin Ionia Bonus AD: 30% ⇒ 20%

Malzahar Call of the Void Damage: 175/260/395 ⇒ 200/300/450

Malzahar Call of the Void Shield Destruction: 35% ⇒ 50%

REWORKED Orianna Command: Protect: Orianna shields her lowest-health ally and empowers her next attack to deal bonus magic Damage.

Orianna Command: Protect Damage: 190/285/430 ⇒ 260/390/585

Samira Mana buff: 0/40 ⇒ 0/30

Samira Flair AD ratio: 200% ⇒ 175%

Viego Blade of the Ruined King stab Damage: 125/185/280 ⇒ 110/165/250

Tier 2

Ashe Volley AD ratio: 125/125/130% ⇒ 150/150/160%

Galio Shield of Durand Damage Reduction: 20% ⇒ 20/20/25%

Galio Shield of Durand Heal: 275/300/325 ⇒ 350/400/450

Galio max Mana buff: 80/140 ⇒ 60/120

Jinx Fishbones! AD ratio: 133/133/140% ⇒ 150/150/160%

Jinx Fishbones! Now only every other rocket from her spell counts as an attack for items like Guinsoo’s Rageblade, Runaan’s Hurricane, etc.

Soraka Astral Infusion Damage: 100/150/235 ⇒ 115/170/265

Swain Mana buff: 50/100 ⇒ 40/80

Swain Demonflare Buff Duration: 6 ⇒ 5 sec

Swain Demonflare Bonus HP: 425/450/480 ⇒ 450/475/500

Teemo Noxious Trap Damage: 200/300/465/465 ⇒ 200/300/465/500

Warwick Primal Howl passive heal on attacks: 25/30/35 ⇒ 30/35/40

Zed AD: 60 ⇒ 55

Zed Living Shadow Base Damage: 25/40/60 ⇒ 25/40/50

Tier 3

Akshan Comeuppance: Now only every other bullet from his ability counts as an attack for items like Guinsoo’s Rageblade, Runaan’s Hurricane, etc.

Akshan Comeuppance Bullet AD ratio 125% ⇒ 130%

Akshan Comeuppance is no longer interruptible by crown control.

Garen Judgement AD ratio per spin: 70/72/75% ⇒ 72/75/80%

Garen Judgement Base Spins: 1.8 ⇒ 2

Garen Judgement AS% per bonus spin: 55% ⇒ 50%

Karma Inner Flame Damage: 155/230/390 ⇒ 180/270/445

Karma Ionia Bonus AP: 30 ⇒ 20

Katarina Voracity Damage: 145/220/360 ⇒ 130/195/320

Rek’Sai Furious Bite true Damage threshold: 60% ⇒ 70%

Rek’Sai Furious Bite Execute Heal: 15% ⇒ 10% of max Health

Taric Mana buff: 40/90 ⇒ 40/70

Taric Radiance Shield: 400/475/550 ⇒ 550/650/750

Taric no longer has floating “blocked” combat text while his shield is active

Tier 4

Aphelios AD: 60 ⇒ 65

Gwen Snip Snip! 3rd cast Armor & MR buff duration: 2/2.5/4 ⇒ 3/3/6 sec

Gwen Snip Snip! Dash AI is slightly smarter

Gwen will now continue attacking her current target after casting, if able.

Lux’s ability can no longer be interrupted by crowd control.

Lux Torrent of Light Damage: 700/1050/3333 ⇒ 735/1100/3333

Sejuani now gains the shield immediately on cast, rather than after a delay.

Urgot Mana buff: 0/100 ⇒ 30/90

Yasuo Last Breath Single Target Damage ratio: 500/500/1500% AD ⇒ 475/475/1500% AD

Zeri AD: 60 ⇒ 65

Zeri Overcharge Duration: 6 ⇒ 9/9/15 sec

Zeri BUGFIX: Now gets full value from Robotic Arm.

Tier 5

Aatrox Armor and Magic Resist: 60 ⇒ 70

Aatrox Mana buff: 0/60 ⇒ 0/50

Aatrox World Ender Damage: 250/250/2500% ⇒ 275/275/25000%

Aatrox’s Darkin revive animation speed has been increased

Aatrox World Ender cast animation speed increased

Ahri Essence Thief overall cast time reduced. Ahri will now return to attacking more quickly after casting

Ahri Essence Thief 3rd cast win-up time significantly reduced

BUGFIX Bel’Veth no longer continues casting on nothing if her target dies with no other targets in range. She’ll now find the next closest target

Bel’Veth Royal Maelstrom Lash Damage AD ratio: 75% ⇒ 60%

Bel’Veth now moves faster while in Empress form

Augments

Legend Augments

Spoils of War II/III: Re-added a small chance to drop multiple gold on kill on stage 3 and beyond.

Tiny Power I AD, AP, AS: 8 ⇒ 7

Tiny Power II AD, AP, AS: 11 ⇒ 10

Tiny Power III AD, AP, AS: 18 ⇒ 16

Augments

REWORKED Caretaker’s Ally: When you reach Level 6, gain a 2-star Tier 3 unit ⇒ Each time you level up, gain the same random Tier 3 champion

Medium End Shopping Changed from Gold to Silver

Medium End Shopping Gold: 3 ⇒ 1

Unified Resistance Armor & MR: 20 ⇒ 18

Young and Wild and Free now grants a random component

Built Different II HP: 175/230/285/340 ⇒ 180/240/300/360

Built Different II AS: 30/35/40/50% ⇒ 40/45/50/60%

Dueling Gunners Initial Attack Speed: 10% ⇒ 5%

Know Your Enemy REWORKED: Your units deal 15% increased damage. If you and your opponent have any of the same traits activated, they deal 20% increased damage instead.

Long Distance Pals Stat Percent Share: 30% ⇒ 25%

Loving Invocation AP per cast: 2.5 ⇒ 2

Mana Burn % HP Burn per sec: 3 ⇒ 2

Ravenous Hunter Stats Per Stack: 6 ⇒ 5

Stable Evolution (Void) HP per star level: 80 ⇒ 70

Stable Evolution (Void) AD/AP per star level: 8 ⇒ 7

Stars are Born Gold: 3 ⇒ 6

Suppressing Fire Debuff Duration: 4 ⇒ 8 sec

The Boss Sett Stats Per Situp: 30 ⇒ 35

Three’s a Crowd HP per three cost: 100 ⇒ 111

Built Different III HP: 240/350/460/570 ⇒ 270/380/490/600

Built Different III AS: 35/40/45/55 ⇒ 50/55/60/70%

Caretaker’s Chosen Level at which the Radiant Armory opens: 8 ⇒ 7

Endless Hordes Health Reduction: 40% ⇒ 20%

Endless Hordes Gold: 2 ⇒ 8

Level Up Initial XP: 4 ⇒ 2

Starter Kit Champs Gained: 1 ⇒ 2

Wellness Trust Gold required to heal: 50 ⇒ 40

Items

Items

Dragon Claw Magic Resist: 70 ⇒ 75

Dragon Claw max HP regen: 4% ⇒ 5%

Locket of the Iron Solari Shield Value: 180/200/220 ⇒ 250/300/350

Locket of the Iron Solari Shield Duration: 4 ⇒ 8 sec

Locket of the Iron Solari Allies shielded on each side: 2 ⇒ 1

Ornn and Radiant Items

Dragon Claw (Radiant) Magic Resist: 140 ⇒ 150

Dragon Claw (Radiant) max HP regen: 8% ⇒ 10%

Locket of Iron Solari (Radiant) Shield Value: 200/250/300 ⇒ 275/325/375

Sniper’s Focus Grants +1 range

Sniper’s Focus Damage Bonus Per Hex: 10% ⇒ 8%

Small Changes

Traits

Bruiser Bonus Health %: 10/35/70% ⇒ 10/40/70%

Deadeye Bonus Damage: 20/65/140% ⇒ 20/65/150%

Juggernaut Max Damage Reduction: 25/35/50 ⇒ 25/40/50

Zaun Robotic Arm Bonus Attack Chance: 60% ⇒ 50%

Units

Renekton Cull the Meek wind-up time slightly reduced

Augments

Salvage Bin now deconstructs craftable emblems

Gifts From Above now correctly renamed to Spectral Supplies

Double Trouble Now grants the two star units directly rather than giving them in an orb.

Scrappy Inventions temporarily removed from Double Up!

Bug Fixes