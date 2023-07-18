Teamfight Tactics Patch 13.14 notes: Soul Brawl and big changes
Patch 13.14 for Teamfight Tactics brings huge changes to the auto battler, including the brand-new event mode Soul Brawl, balance updates, and more.
The next patch for Riot’s ever-popular auto-battler Teamfight Tactics is here! Patch 13.14 brings a huge amount of balance changes, as well as a new limited-time event game mode titled Soul Brawl. There are plenty of changes that have come to Teamfight Tactics, so it’s important you keep up to date, with that being said, here are the patch notes for Patch 13.14 of Teamfight Tactics.
When is TFT Patch 13.14 going live?
As per usual, the Teamfight Tactics patch will release at the same time as League of Legends Patch 13.14. This will be on July 19, 2023. Expect a brief period of server downtime before the patch goes live.
What’s changing in TFT Patch 13.14?
Soul Brawl
Soul Brawl is the limited-time game mode coming with the Soul Fighters event in League of Legends. Soul Brawl will contain two different phases, the training phase and the tournament phase. Players will spend some rounds training up their Soul Power which will grant benefits to them during the tournament phase, the last one standing wins.
TFT Balance Changes
It’s been quite a while since the last patch of Teamfight Tactics, aside from the B and C patches. Since Riot has taken a long break from balancing the game, they’re coming back swinging with huge balance changes across the board. The developers would like to shake up the meta, and hopefully take down some overperformers in the process.
Teamfight Tactics Patch 13.14 Notes
Large Changes
Traits
- Darkin Respawn Timer: 5 ⇒ 4 seconds
- Deadeye Bonus Damage: 20/65/140% ⇒ 25/70/150%
- Demacia Armor & MR: 5/20/50/100 ⇒ 5/25/60/125
- Multicaster BUGFIX: Multicaster 4’s bonus casts now have the intended 60% reduced effectiveness instead of 50%
- Piltover T-Hex, Hextech Breath Damage: 360 ⇒ 325
- Piltover T-Hex can no longer be sold at the start of the shopping phase before gaining its
- power.
- Piltover T-Hex no longer has floating text when gaining power and charge
- Rogue 4 Bleed Damage: 30% ⇒ 40%
- Rogue units are now temporarily CC immune while dashing
- Rogue units will no longer cancel their dash if triggered during a cast animation that disallows movement.
- Shadow Isles Shield Duration: 12 ⇒ 15 sec
- Shadow Isles Bugfix: Now counts ALL instances of damage towards triggering Spectral form instead of only counting damage from attacks
- Shadow Isles Damage Instances to trigger Spectral form: 8 ⇒ 10
- Slayer Default Omnivamp: 15 ⇒ 12%
- Slayer Damage Increase enemy Health Threshold: 75% ⇒ 60%
- Strategist AP: 20/30/50/70 ⇒ 15/25/40/60
- Technogenius BUGFIX: The Mechano-Swarm upgrade now burns for the correct amount when upgraded
- Technogenius Mechano-Swarm Rocket Damage: 50/100/175 ⇒ 50/80/120
- Void Remora Base AD: 70 ⇒ 55
- Void Rift Herald Base HP: 900 ⇒ 950
- Void Rift Herald Void Charge Damage: 180 ⇒ 240
- Void Baron Base HP: 1000 ⇒ 1100
Champions
Tier 1
- Cassiopeia Mana: 0/40 ⇒ 0/30
- Cassiopeia Twin Fang Damage: 200/300/450 ⇒ 170/255/385
- Cho’Gath HP on Feast kill: 30 ⇒ 30/35/40
- Cho’Gath Feast Damage HP ratio: 10% ⇒ 12%
- Jhin Ionia Bonus AD: 30% ⇒ 20%
- Malzahar Call of the Void Damage: 175/260/395 ⇒ 200/300/450
- Malzahar Call of the Void Shield Destruction: 35% ⇒ 50%
- REWORKED Orianna Command: Protect: Orianna shields her lowest-health ally and empowers her next attack to deal bonus magic Damage.
- Orianna Command: Protect Damage: 190/285/430 ⇒ 260/390/585
- Samira Mana buff: 0/40 ⇒ 0/30
- Samira Flair AD ratio: 200% ⇒ 175%
- Viego Blade of the Ruined King stab Damage: 125/185/280 ⇒ 110/165/250
Tier 2
- Ashe Volley AD ratio: 125/125/130% ⇒ 150/150/160%
- Galio Shield of Durand Damage Reduction: 20% ⇒ 20/20/25%
- Galio Shield of Durand Heal: 275/300/325 ⇒ 350/400/450
- Galio max Mana buff: 80/140 ⇒ 60/120
- Jinx Fishbones! AD ratio: 133/133/140% ⇒ 150/150/160%
- Jinx Fishbones! Now only every other rocket from her spell counts as an attack for items like Guinsoo’s Rageblade, Runaan’s Hurricane, etc.
- Soraka Astral Infusion Damage: 100/150/235 ⇒ 115/170/265
- Swain Mana buff: 50/100 ⇒ 40/80
- Swain Demonflare Buff Duration: 6 ⇒ 5 sec
- Swain Demonflare Bonus HP: 425/450/480 ⇒ 450/475/500
- Teemo Noxious Trap Damage: 200/300/465/465 ⇒ 200/300/465/500
- Warwick Primal Howl passive heal on attacks: 25/30/35 ⇒ 30/35/40
- Zed AD: 60 ⇒ 55
- Zed Living Shadow Base Damage: 25/40/60 ⇒ 25/40/50
Tier 3
- Akshan Comeuppance: Now only every other bullet from his ability counts as an attack for items like Guinsoo’s Rageblade, Runaan’s Hurricane, etc.
- Akshan Comeuppance Bullet AD ratio 125% ⇒ 130%
- Akshan Comeuppance is no longer interruptible by crown control.
- Garen Judgement AD ratio per spin: 70/72/75% ⇒ 72/75/80%
- Garen Judgement Base Spins: 1.8 ⇒ 2
- Garen Judgement AS% per bonus spin: 55% ⇒ 50%
- Karma Inner Flame Damage: 155/230/390 ⇒ 180/270/445
- Karma Ionia Bonus AP: 30 ⇒ 20
- Katarina Voracity Damage: 145/220/360 ⇒ 130/195/320
- Rek’Sai Furious Bite true Damage threshold: 60% ⇒ 70%
- Rek’Sai Furious Bite Execute Heal: 15% ⇒ 10% of max Health
- Taric Mana buff: 40/90 ⇒ 40/70
- Taric Radiance Shield: 400/475/550 ⇒ 550/650/750
- Taric no longer has floating “blocked” combat text while his shield is active
Tier 4
- Aphelios AD: 60 ⇒ 65
- Gwen Snip Snip! 3rd cast Armor & MR buff duration: 2/2.5/4 ⇒ 3/3/6 sec
- Gwen Snip Snip! Dash AI is slightly smarter
- Gwen will now continue attacking her current target after casting, if able.
- Lux’s ability can no longer be interrupted by crowd control.
- Lux Torrent of Light Damage: 700/1050/3333 ⇒ 735/1100/3333
- Sejuani now gains the shield immediately on cast, rather than after a delay.
- Urgot Mana buff: 0/100 ⇒ 30/90
- Yasuo Last Breath Single Target Damage ratio: 500/500/1500% AD ⇒ 475/475/1500% AD
- Zeri AD: 60 ⇒ 65
- Zeri Overcharge Duration: 6 ⇒ 9/9/15 sec
- Zeri BUGFIX: Now gets full value from Robotic Arm.
Tier 5
- Aatrox Armor and Magic Resist: 60 ⇒ 70
- Aatrox Mana buff: 0/60 ⇒ 0/50
- Aatrox World Ender Damage: 250/250/2500% ⇒ 275/275/25000%
- Aatrox’s Darkin revive animation speed has been increased
- Aatrox World Ender cast animation speed increased
- Ahri Essence Thief overall cast time reduced. Ahri will now return to attacking more quickly after casting
- Ahri Essence Thief 3rd cast win-up time significantly reduced
- BUGFIX Bel’Veth no longer continues casting on nothing if her target dies with no other targets in range. She’ll now find the next closest target
- Bel’Veth Royal Maelstrom Lash Damage AD ratio: 75% ⇒ 60%
- Bel’Veth now moves faster while in Empress form
Augments
Legend Augments
- Spoils of War II/III: Re-added a small chance to drop multiple gold on kill on stage 3 and beyond.
- Tiny Power I AD, AP, AS: 8 ⇒ 7
- Tiny Power II AD, AP, AS: 11 ⇒ 10
- Tiny Power III AD, AP, AS: 18 ⇒ 16
Augments
- REWORKED Caretaker’s Ally: When you reach Level 6, gain a 2-star Tier 3 unit ⇒ Each time you level up, gain the same random Tier 3 champion
- Medium End Shopping Changed from Gold to Silver
- Medium End Shopping Gold: 3 ⇒ 1
- Unified Resistance Armor & MR: 20 ⇒ 18
- Young and Wild and Free now grants a random component
- Built Different II HP: 175/230/285/340 ⇒ 180/240/300/360
- Built Different II AS: 30/35/40/50% ⇒ 40/45/50/60%
- Dueling Gunners Initial Attack Speed: 10% ⇒ 5%
- Know Your Enemy REWORKED: Your units deal 15% increased damage. If you and your opponent have any of the same traits activated, they deal 20% increased damage instead.
- Long Distance Pals Stat Percent Share: 30% ⇒ 25%
- Loving Invocation AP per cast: 2.5 ⇒ 2
- Mana Burn % HP Burn per sec: 3 ⇒ 2
- Ravenous Hunter Stats Per Stack: 6 ⇒ 5
- Stable Evolution (Void) HP per star level: 80 ⇒ 70
- Stable Evolution (Void) AD/AP per star level: 8 ⇒ 7
- Stars are Born Gold: 3 ⇒ 6
- Suppressing Fire Debuff Duration: 4 ⇒ 8 sec
- The Boss Sett Stats Per Situp: 30 ⇒ 35
- Three’s a Crowd HP per three cost: 100 ⇒ 111
- Built Different III HP: 240/350/460/570 ⇒ 270/380/490/600
- Built Different III AS: 35/40/45/55 ⇒ 50/55/60/70%
- Caretaker’s Chosen Level at which the Radiant Armory opens: 8 ⇒ 7
- Endless Hordes Health Reduction: 40% ⇒ 20%
- Endless Hordes Gold: 2 ⇒ 8
- Level Up Initial XP: 4 ⇒ 2
- Starter Kit Champs Gained: 1 ⇒ 2
- Wellness Trust Gold required to heal: 50 ⇒ 40
Items
Items
- Dragon Claw Magic Resist: 70 ⇒ 75
- Dragon Claw max HP regen: 4% ⇒ 5%
- Locket of the Iron Solari Shield Value: 180/200/220 ⇒ 250/300/350
- Locket of the Iron Solari Shield Duration: 4 ⇒ 8 sec
- Locket of the Iron Solari Allies shielded on each side: 2 ⇒ 1
Ornn and Radiant Items
- Dragon Claw (Radiant) Magic Resist: 140 ⇒ 150
- Dragon Claw (Radiant) max HP regen: 8% ⇒ 10%
- Locket of Iron Solari (Radiant) Shield Value: 200/250/300 ⇒ 275/325/375
- Sniper’s Focus Grants +1 range
- Sniper’s Focus Damage Bonus Per Hex: 10% ⇒ 8%
Small Changes
Traits
- Bruiser Bonus Health %: 10/35/70% ⇒ 10/40/70%
- Deadeye Bonus Damage: 20/65/140% ⇒ 20/65/150%
- Juggernaut Max Damage Reduction: 25/35/50 ⇒ 25/40/50
- Zaun Robotic Arm Bonus Attack Chance: 60% ⇒ 50%
Units
- Renekton Cull the Meek wind-up time slightly reduced
Augments
- Salvage Bin now deconstructs craftable emblems
- Gifts From Above now correctly renamed to Spectral Supplies
- Double Trouble Now grants the two star units directly rather than giving them in an orb.
- Scrappy Inventions temporarily removed from Double Up!
Bug Fixes
- Rolling For Days rolls now correctly count towards Frequent Flier and Return on Investment.
- Think Slow: Rolling For Days rolls are no longer consumed by Think Fast.
- Summons and Training Dummies can no longer be selected as the strongest unit forShurima, Demacia, and Lesser Jeweled Lotus.
- Removed a small window where Darius could gain mana between casts after resetting.
- Removed Cursed Crown and Golden Egg from Double Up game mode.
- Ancient dragons and ancient tooltips: Golden Egg unit description no longer says it will hatch into a Draconic Champion
- T-Hex can now gain mana on the first fight after cashing out if her ability is unlocked.
- Contagion Augment bonus damage now additively stacks with other sources of bonus damage rather than multiplicatively.
- Warlord’s Palace and Targon Prime now work in Hyper Roll.
- Fixed a bug where Vel’Koz could occasionally fail to multicast if his first cast killed his target.
- Yasuo can no longer use his ability on untargetable units.
- Lesser Jeweled Lotus and Jeweled Lotus now always grant the correct amount of Critical Strike Chance.
- Bastion combat start VFX will now properly play on the center of champions rather than their feet.
- Dug up: Buried Treasure I/II/III will now stack properly instead of disabling the most recently selected one.
- Fixed a bug where Demacia could give an additional radiant item when a stronger unit auto filled an army from bench
- Fixed a bug where Jeweled Lotus Augments were not adding their Critical Strike Chance together
- The tooltips of Zeke’s Herald, Bramble Vest, Edge of Night, Mortal Reminder, Statikk Shiv, and Gargoyle’s Stoneplate, Redemption, Protector’s Vow, and Hextech Gunblade now match their radiant counterparts
- AFK Augment should now always properly allow you to see the shop the round after its effects expire.
- Think Fast will no longer appear on Augment rerolls. For real this time. Pinky promise.
- Unloaded I: Loaded Dice can no longer be offered as part of the Targon Prime Blessing
- Unloaded II: Loaded Dice can no longer be offered in Hyper Roll armories
- Unloaded III: Loaded Dice can no longer be offered in Double Up assist armories.
- The sound of music: Fixed a Sona spell fizzle.
- Riftwalk tooltip now correctly states that the Augment grants a Kassadin.
- Fixed a bug where the Ionia bonuses would deactivate after summoning a unit during combat
- Taliyah will no longer throw rocks at Knocked Up targets when Stunned or under Zephyr
- Collateral damage: Fixed a bug where Yasuo’s spell would trigger enemy Taliyahs to cast their spell on him.
- Lucky Gloves Augment will now properly give you Sparring Gloves even if you have Component Buffet Augment.
- Shoplifting now works correctly even when your bench is full.
- Yasuo will no longer knock up and damage his target if he dies mid cast.
- The man of dreams: Dreaming Pool can now grant Ryze if Invoker is your top trait
- World walker: Ryze can now appear on carousels
- Ryze now appears in the end of game screen
- Zeri now gets full value from Robotic Arm
- Fixed Forgefire Poro looking lower quality than intended on Very High settings
- Baron Little legends no longer flies through the bottom of the carousel (or edges of the map) with CTRL 2 (Taunt)
- Get Rek’t: Rek’Sai will no longer execute enemies through death prevention effects like Edge of Night and Heimerdinger Turret’s Repair-o-matic
- Ahri now correctly gains double mana per second while in her Ionia spirit form.