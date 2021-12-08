Vitality form League superteam with Perkz and Alphari for 2022 LEC

LEC franchise Team Vitality have confirmed a trio of signings, mid laner Luca ‘Perkz’ Perković, top laner Barney ‘Alphari’ Morris, and AD carry Matyáš ‘Carzzy’ Orság, as the French org creates a superteam to contend in Europe’s premier League of Legends league.

The rumors are true.

Team Vitality have acquired Perkz, Alphari, and Carzzy as part of their sweeping rebuild to create a superteam in the LEC.

The roster has been rumored for several weeks, but the French org only revealed the new LEC lineup on December 8.

The biggest LEC roster ever seen, we gathered the best EU players. Here comes the Titans #WatchUsFollowUs

Perkz and Alphari join Vitality

Before Cloud9’s Worlds 2021 quarterfinal against Gen.G, Perkz told his teammates he would be leaving in the offseason. According to a report from Dot Esports, the Croatian mid laner wanted to build “a team of his own” in an organization that would foot the bill for such a project.

A move to Team Vitality was first reported on October 25 by Esportsmanicos. That article also added that Team Liquid top laner Alphari would be part of Perkz’s plans, with the duo looking to play together in 2022.

With Vitality retaining jungler Oskar ‘Selfmade’ Boderek and support Labros ‘Labrov’ Papoutsakis, the final piece of the puzzle was AD carry Carzzy, who leaves MAD Lions after helping the team to back-to-back LEC titles.

“I am so excited to be returning to Europe with a new home at Team Vitality,” Perkz said in a statement. “When I was approached to join the team I knew straight away that they had a real passion and hunger to make 2022 their year.

“I’m ready to take my career to new heights and I know Team Vitality is somewhere I can continue to build a legacy.”

Uniting some of the best talent that Western League of Legends has ever produced, the roster is expected to become a contender in the LEC in 2022.

While Worlds 2022 is nearly a year away, the roster has been assembled with the tournament. Team Vitality has only been to Worlds once, going 3-3 in the Worlds 2018 group stage and failing to progress to the knockout stages.

Vitality joins a crowded field at the top of LEC. Fnatic, G2, MAD Lions, and Rogue have all retooled their rosters ahead of 2022, and the battle for LEC titles, and Worlds spots, will be fierce.

Fans will be thrilled to see what this new roster can do, and have just over a month to wait until the 2022 LEC Spring Split begins, on January 14.