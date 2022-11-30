Team Liquid reportedly signing Worlds champion Pyosik to LCS squad

Based in Lisbon, Luís Mira is Dexerto's Esports Editor and he brings more than a decade of experience covering esports and traditional sports to the team. Contact: luis.mira@dexerto.com

Team Liquid are close to landing Korean jungler Hong ‘Pyosik’ Chang-hyeon, who was part of DRX’s Worlds-winning roster, according to a report by Blix.gg.

The 22-year-old is reportedly the final piece of Team Liquid’s puzzle as the North American giants hope to return to the top after a disappointing 2022 season in which they failed to challenge for top honors.

If the move comes to fruition, Pyosik will link up with fellow Koreans Park ‘Summit’ Woo-tae, who is reportedly on the brink of joining Team Liquid after leaving FunPlus Phoenix, and longtime team member Jo ‘CoreJJ’ Yong-in.

Liquid’s LCS roster is rounded out by Australian mid laner Harry ‘Haeri’ Kang and American AD Carry Sean ‘Yeon’ Sung. Both players were promoted on November 29 from Liquid Academy, which won the LCS Proving Grounds in the spring and summer splits.

Colin Young-Wolff for Riot Games Pyosik won Worlds with DRX earlier this month

Pyosik played for DRX between 2020 and 2022 after coming through the organization’s trainee program. The team never placed higher than second in LCK, but they reached the summit of the game earlier this month when they won the World Championship after defeating Korean rivals T1 in a nail-biting five-game final that broke the game’s viewership record.

Despite the success of the team, the players ended up going their separate ways after the event, with support Cho ‘BeryL’ Geon-hee the only member who is expected to stay with DRX. AD Carry Kim ‘Deft’ Hyuk-kyu has signed with DAMWON Gaming, while top laner Hwang ‘Kingen’ Seong-hoon and mid laner Kim ‘Zeka’ Geon-woo have joined Hanwha Life Esports.

Team Liquid’s official roster announcement is scheduled for Friday, December 2, at 3 PM Pacific Time. Afterward, the team will answer questions from fans in an AMA on the official Liquid subreddit.

Team Liquid’s rumored LCS roster: