Team Liquid reportedly signing Bjergsen and Hans sama for 2022 season

Team Liquid reportedly will sign Bjergsen and Hans sama for the 2022 season with Jensen being shopped around to other teams.

TL is planning to sign Soren ‘Bjergsen’ Bjerg and Steven ‘Hans sama’ Liv for the upcoming LCS season, according to Travis Gafford and an Upcomer report.

Previously, it was believed that Bjergsen would be coming into the mid lane and Nicolaj ‘Jensen’ Jensen would be role swapping as the ADC.

Clearly, that rumored move isn’t going to happen as now that Jensen could be bought out and Hans sama will be the starting AD carry.

The EU star is coming off a Worlds appearance with Rogue and is still under contract for the 2022 season but TL is expected to buy him out.

Any rumored moves can’t be official until the League of Legends free agency period opens on November 15, at 5 PM PST / 8 PM ET

Fnatic star Gabriel ‘Bwipo’ Rau is also liked to a TL transfer as Barney ‘Alphari’ Morris is rumored to join Vitality back in Europe with Luka ‘Perkz’ Perković.

The LCS has a rule that only allows two imports per team and luckily for TL this works out. Support Jo ‘CoreJJ’ Yong-in is reportedly eligible for a green card next year which allows the team to bring in Europe’s Bwipo and Hans sama.

TL rumored LCS 2022 roster:

