Bjergsen to leave TSM after expressing interest to play in 2022

Bjergsen will not re-sign with TSM ahead of the 2021 offseason in November and is set to become a free agent for the first time in nearly a decade.
The Danish star is looking to return to pro play in 2022 and informed his long-time org on October 28 that he would join another team.
Bjergsen re-signed with TSM in 2019, a deal that made him a part-owner of the org. He played one season under that contract before retiring and transitioning to their head coach position.
Bjergsen declines to re-sign with TSM
An update from @TSMReginald and @parthenaan on our LCS roster. pic.twitter.com/1C0ji7cfGL
— TSM FTX (@TSM) October 28, 2021
TSM owner Andy ‘Reginald’ Dinh and League manager Parth Naidu made an offer for Bjerg to stay which he declined.
