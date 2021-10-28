Bjergsen to leave TSM after expressing interest to play in 2022

Bjergsen will not re-sign with TSM ahead of the 2021 offseason in November and is set to become a free agent for the first time in nearly a decade.

The Danish star is looking to return to pro play in 2022 and informed his long-time org on October 28 that he would join another team.

Bjergsen re-signed with TSM in 2019, a deal that made him a part-owner of the org. He played one season under that contract before retiring and transitioning to their head coach position.

Bjergsen declines to re-sign with TSM

TSM owner Andy ‘Reginald’ Dinh and League manager Parth Naidu made an offer for Bjerg to stay which he declined.

Advertisement

This story is developing