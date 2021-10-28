SwordArt reportedly leaves TSM as LCS squad rebuilds in 2022

TSM’s 2021 star signing Hu ‘SwordArt’ Shuo-Chieh is set to leave the team with a year left on his contract, according to a report by Dot Esports. It comes as the LCS squad announced a rebuild with young talent in 2022, including the departure of Soren ‘Bjergsen’ Bjerg.

SwordArt's $6 million deal at the end of 2020 with TSM made headlines following his Worlds 2020 finals appearance.

It comes after TSM failed to qualify for Worlds 2021 in Iceland despite having won the LCS Summer 2021 regular season. The NA outfit also missed out on an MSI appearance earlier in the year.

The support player is the second member to leave TSM in this off-season. Earlier on October 28, the team announced long-time mid laner turned coach and co-owner Soren ‘Bjergsen’ Bjerg would be departing in 2022.

Bjergsen is reportedly signing with Team Liquid, with Nicolaj ‘Jensen’ Jensen role swapping to bot lane in a move akin to G2 Esports’ big signing of Rasmus ‘Caps’ Winther in 2019.

“I wanted to rebuild our League of Legends culture from the ground up,” owner Andy ‘Reginald’ Dinh stated in an October 28 video.

TSM intends to build their LCS 2022 roster around “rising stars,” focusing on younger talent.

“We’re currently looking at a variety of options. We intend to focus on up-and-coming players to build our team culture around these rising stars,” Reginald said.

However, the organization still wants to be competitive and make a return to Worlds.

“This does not mean that TSM will be an all-rookie development roster. We will continue to invest into the best possible roster for us to win, but with a bigger focus on the long-term,” GM Parth ‘Parth’ Naidu added.

TSM are yet to confirm SwordArt’s departure.