 Sneaky reportedly in talks with Dignitas to return to the LCS in 2021 - Dexerto
League of Legends

Sneaky reportedly in talks with Dignitas to return to the LCS in 2021

Published: 24/Oct/2020 1:36

by Andrew Amos
Sneaky with Dignitas logo
Riot Games / Dignitas

It’s early days in the League roster shuffle, but one of the biggest moves could be just around the corner. Veteran AD carry Zach ‘Sneaky’ Scuderi could be making his triumphant return to the LCS, with the star reportedly in talks with Dignitas.

Could Sneaky be making his return to the LCS? The two-time champion has been out of the limelight for 12 months now after being dropped from the Cloud9 roster ahead of Spring 2020.

He marked his intentions to return back in August, and now, those dreams could be realized. After “actively looking for a pro play opportunity,” Sneaky could have snagged a spot back in the LCS to make his triumphant return.

Sneaky playing for Cloud9
Riot Games
Sneaky was absent in 2020, but is ready to return in 2021.

Sneaky is reportedly in talks with Dignitas to return to the LCS for Spring 2021. Travis Gafford reported the rumor in an October 23 video ⁠— but it’s just that for now, a very big rumor. He would be coming in to replace 2020 rookie Johnson ‘Johnsun’ Nguyen.

The move could send shockwaves through the North American League scene, given Sneaky’s prestige on both a domestic and international level. He made 339 appearances for Cloud9 from 2013 to 2019, and won two domestic titles.

On the other hand, Dignitas has had a less-than-stellar 2020. While they technically made it to Worlds in 2019 under Clutch Gaming, they were unable to make it a repeat appearance, coming seventh and eighth in both LCS splits this year. The organization is still yet to win an LCS title.

However, Sneaky’s rumored return to the LCS also comes at a time where fans are asking for more fresh blood. After NA’s disappointing performance at Worlds 2020, there’s been calls for dramatic reform of the LCS.

This includes buying into more academy talent, and bringing in fresh faces instead of constantly recycling players between teams.

Johnsun playing for Dignitas in LCS Spring 2020
Colin Young-Wolff for Riot Games
Sneaky would be replacing Dignitas’ rookie AD carry Johnsun.

Sneaky’s return could be seen as flying in the face of such reform. However, if there is a veteran AD carry you want to bring onboard, you could do much worse than the former Cloud9 star.

Sneaky and Dignitas are yet to confirm the rumors. We will update you once more information arises. In the meantime, be sure to check out our League off-season rostermania hub for the latest transfers as they happen.

Business

Marvel reassembles with Team Liquid for esports apparel until 2022

Published: 23/Oct/2020 21:33

by Adam Fitch
Marvel Team Liquid Partnership 2022
Team Liquid

Entertainment giant Marvel and Team Liquid have renewed their partnership and released a new collection to celebrate.

Over a year on from the initial announcement of Team Liquid helping Marvel enter the esports industry, the collaboration has now been extended for another year.

Now lasting through to 2022, the partnership’s renewal has been commemorated with the release of retro-themed hoodies, sweatpants, shorts, and t-shirts.

The collection features 8-bit interpretations of Captain America, Hulk, Iron Man, and Thor alongside Team Liquid branding. They collaborated with artist Pixel Jeff on the limited apparel range.

Marvel Team Liquid Retro Collection
Team Liquid
Marvel and Team Liquid have released a collection with retro designs.

Since entering the industry with Team Liquid in June 2019, Marvel have released a number of collaborative clothing lines with the org including both esports-focused designs and more casual, streetwear items.

It’s said that original content will be a component of the extended partnership, though no specific plans have been unveiled at the time of writing.

More co-branded merchandise and apparel will come from Team Liquid and Marvel. So far, they’ve used designs of The Avengers, Iron Man, Spider-Man, Captain America, Black Widow, X-Men, The Hulk, and Thor.

“We’re excited to continue our team-up with Marvel,” said Team Liquid owner Steve Arhancet. “Both of our brands are built around compelling narratives: heroes, rivalries, triumph and even, overcoming hardships. And, there’s so many more stories for us to tell together through custom apparel, original content and other fan offerings.”

Marvel, who are owned by The Walt Disney Company, also partnered with Australian organization The Chiefs in a two-year deal, which was announced in February this year.

The extension with Team Liquid shows that the company are serious about esports after successfully completing their first year in the industry, and that can only be a good sign for the future.