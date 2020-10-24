Sneaky reportedly in talks with Dignitas to return to the LCS in 2021 - Dexerto

It’s early days in the League roster shuffle, but one of the biggest moves could be just around the corner. Veteran AD carry Zach ‘Sneaky’ Scuderi could be making his triumphant return to the LCS, with the star reportedly in talks with Dignitas.

Could Sneaky be making his return to the LCS? The two-time champion has been out of the limelight for 12 months now after being dropped from the Cloud9 roster ahead of Spring 2020.

He marked his intentions to return back in August, and now, those dreams could be realized. After “actively looking for a pro play opportunity,” Sneaky could have snagged a spot back in the LCS to make his triumphant return.

Sneaky is reportedly in talks with Dignitas to return to the LCS for Spring 2021. Travis Gafford reported the rumor in an October 23 video ⁠— but it’s just that for now, a very big rumor. He would be coming in to replace 2020 rookie Johnson ‘Johnsun’ Nguyen.

The move could send shockwaves through the North American League scene, given Sneaky’s prestige on both a domestic and international level. He made 339 appearances for Cloud9 from 2013 to 2019, and won two domestic titles.

On the other hand, Dignitas has had a less-than-stellar 2020. While they technically made it to Worlds in 2019 under Clutch Gaming, they were unable to make it a repeat appearance, coming seventh and eighth in both LCS splits this year. The organization is still yet to win an LCS title.

However, Sneaky’s rumored return to the LCS also comes at a time where fans are asking for more fresh blood. After NA’s disappointing performance at Worlds 2020, there’s been calls for dramatic reform of the LCS.

This includes buying into more academy talent, and bringing in fresh faces instead of constantly recycling players between teams.

Sneaky’s return could be seen as flying in the face of such reform. However, if there is a veteran AD carry you want to bring onboard, you could do much worse than the former Cloud9 star.

Sneaky and Dignitas are yet to confirm the rumors. We will update you once more information arises. In the meantime, be sure to check out our League off-season rostermania hub for the latest transfers as they happen.