Caps passing Perkz as greatest western LoL player – Amazing & Munchables - Dexerto

With the topic of the “greatest Western League of Legends player of all time” heating up once again, Maurice ‘Amazing’ Stückenschneider and Joseph ‘Munchables’ Fenny have explained why G2 Esports star Rasmus ‘Caps’ Winther could be taking the number one spot over teammate Luka ‘Perkz’ Perkovic, in Dexerto’s recent Worlds 2020 review.

As Worlds 2020 is coming closer to declaring a new set of champions, one of the biggest talking points in the League of Legends community has been the overall performance of Western teams at the international event and the individual players who contribute to them.

After G2 Esports defeated Gen.G in the quarter-finals and cemented themselves as “the last Western hope” following Fnatic’s narrow defeat to Top Esports, it raised the question of who exactly is the best Western player of all time.

Speaking on the matter in our Worlds review, Amazing highlighted that Perkz being around for longer has let him build up a more impressive resume than his teammate, “Caps has the highest highs I would suppose and Perkz has the better career so far, because he has done more in his career so far.”

Is Caps better than Perkz?

Munchables followed up by adding that the success Caps has seen in such a short span of time can not go unnoticed when discussing the pair, making it even more difficult to rank who is truly the best player of all time.

“I honestly think the problem is Caps is too good,” he explained. “The amount of time he has been in the scene, versus the amount of time he has been successful, is such a one-sided ratio on the side of success.”

Munchables also claimed that Caps might have had a greater impact on the region as a whole, comparing the success of Europe internationally before and after his time on teams like G2 and Fnatic, who have both made appearances in the Worlds final with him on the roster.

“European success versus, before Caps and with Caps is so dramatically skewed to Caps being a part of that,” Munchables explained. “At this point, I find it almost unarguable that Caps is the best Western player of all time.”

Amazing later added that Perkz had paved the way for Caps to be the best in the west, after years of putting together a roster that is now helping the mid laner to shine on the biggest stage. “He’s granted Caps the ability to understand what winning really means.”

Only time will tell how each of these remarkable players will fare throughout the rest of their careers as there will be plenty of opportunities to sway public opinion. But for now, it will likely remain up for debate as the two G2 stars continue to perform on the Rift.