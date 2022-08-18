New Wild Rift champion Samira revealed: Abilities, release date

With Wild Rift patch 3.3b now on the horizon, players are looking to learn more about new marksman Samira. Here is everything we currently known about the new champion, from her skills, lore, and of course release date.

Initially teased in the Wild Rift patch 3.3 preview, Samira is a marksman hyper carry. Her playstyle prioritizes bursting down the entire enemy team, rather similarly to Katarina. This makes her incredible at destroying squishy, less experienced players.

Here’s what you need to know about Samira in Wild Rift, including her lore, an overview of her abilities, and when exactly she will drop in patch 3.3b.

Contents

Who is Samira in Wild Rift?

Samira, the Desert Rose, was originally a street performer as a child — but her life quickly changed when her village was raided by armed strangers. These villains murdered innocent bystanders, and all Samira could do was hide away from their sight.

The experience changed her, the frustrations from the event characterizing her entire adult life. But she wasn’t angry towards anonymous strangers, rather she grew frustrated at herself for being too scared to change anything. From that moment on, she embraced her fear, and vowed to never let it stop her.

Initially, Samira expressed her determination through daring stunts. She eventually joined the Noxian Warband to support her family, where her natural physical prowess alongside crazed focus allowed her to become a gifted warrior.

This began her journey. Her thirst for life threatening adventures gave her to drive to continue on, surviving every dire circumstance despite the odds. After her branch of the Noxian Warband was disbanded, Samira continued on as a Mercenary.

Riot Games Samira will join Wild Rift’s roster at the end of August 2022.

Samira abilities in Wild Rift

For those familiar with Samira in League of Legends, her playstyle and abilities shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. These are descriptions taken from the PC version, and will likely remain the same for her Wild Rift iteration.

Passive — Daredevil Impulse: Samira chains non-repeating abilities, from ranks “E” to “S.” Each increase grants bonus movement speed, She can also hit enemies with bullets or sword, allowing both range and melee basic attacks. Samira juggles enemies movement speed impaired airborne enemies, extending the CC duration.

Samira chains non-repeating abilities, from ranks “E” to “S.” Each increase grants bonus movement speed, She can also hit enemies with bullets or sword, allowing both range and melee basic attacks. Samira juggles enemies movement speed impaired airborne enemies, extending the CC duration. 1 — Flair: Samira fires a shot from her gun. If enemies are close, she slashes with her sword instead.

Samira fires a shot from her gun. If enemies are close, she slashes with her sword instead. 2 — Blade Whirl: Samira slashes the air, creating a circle which deals damage and blocking projectile attacks.

Samira slashes the air, creating a circle which deals damage and blocking projectile attacks. 3 — Wild Rush: Samira dashes through the enemy, dealing magic damage and gaining bonus attack speed. Takedowns reset Wild Rush’s cooldown.

Samira dashes through the enemy, dealing magic damage and gaining bonus attack speed. Takedowns reset Wild Rush’s cooldown. Ultimate (4) — Inferno Trigger: Samira unleashes a torrent of shots, attacking all nearby enemies 10 times over a duration. Each shot deals critical strike and can lifesteal. She can only cast her ultimate when her passive is at rank S.

Samira will release about a week into Wild Rift Patch 3.3b. The official release date on August 26, 2022 at 00:01 UTC. Every champion release is typically accompanied by a champion event — where players can unlock the champion for free by completing missions.

For those of you wanting to play Samira immediately, she’ll cost 5500 Blue Motes or 725 Wild Cores, just like every other champion in Wild Rift.