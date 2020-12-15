 Riot reveals champions and traits to be axed in TFT Fates Mid-Set update - Dexerto
League of Legends

Riot reveals champions and traits to be axed in TFT Fates Mid-Set update

Published: 15/Dec/2020 2:41

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
TFT Fates Mid-Set Update
Riot Games

Teamfight Tactics

Riot Games has officially announced that 20 champions and six traits will be removed in the TFT Fates Mid-Set update, and most of them are popular in the current meta.

The TFT Fate Mid-Set update is set to be the biggest patch in a while. It will introduce some significant changes, including removing six traits and a whopping 20 champions from the roster. 

Interestingly, almost all of them are popular in the current meta, which has led to mixed feelings about their removal. Some players are sad to see them go, while others are relieved and looking forward to the change.

Either way, here’s a list of them all.

TFT Fates Mid-Set Update
Riot Games
The TFT Fates Mid-Set update is about to turn the meta upside down.

Traits removed in TFT Fates Mid-Set update

Riot Games announced that six traits will be removed in the TFT Fates Mid-Set update along with the champions who have those traits. However, they did say that Zed, Kindred, and Morgana will remain in the roster, but with different traits. The list includes:

  • Dazzler
  • Dusk
  • Hunter
  • Moonlight
  • Shade
  • Tormented

Champions removed in TFT Fates Mid-Set update

TFT’s lead designer, Stephen ‘Mortdog’ Mortimer, also confirmed the 20 champions getting the boot in the TFT Fates Mid-Set update. Last time, only nine champions were removed, so there’s more than double this time around. Here’s a list of them all in alphabetical order:

  • Ahri
  • Aphelios
  • Ashe
  • Cassiopeia
  • Evelynn
  • Ezreal
  • Hecarim
  • Jhin
  • Jinx
  • Kayn
  • Nami
  • Lillia
  • Lissandra
  • Lux
  • Riven
  • Sylas
  • Thresh
  • Vayne
  • Warwick
  • Xin Zhao

All in all, it’s a pretty thorough list of changes that effectively removes some of the best TFT comps.

However, it’s also a breath of fresh air that will help mix things up heading forward.

The TFT Fates Mid-Set update launches on January 21, which means players have less than a month to say goodbye to some of the traits and champions they’ve become accustomed to in the current meta.

FIFA

Insane amount of FIFA 21 players supported Movember this year

Published: 15/Dec/2020 1:12

by Bill Cooney
Movember FIFA 21
EA Sports

FIFA 21

Movember, the world’s leading men’s health charity, saw some incredible supports from the gaming and esports communities this year, including a mindblowing number of FIFA 21 Ultimate Team players.

Movember is a leading men’s health charity, focusing on mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer, and testicular cancer, and November is one of their biggest months, thanks to those “no-shave November” memes.

The organization saw one of their biggest years yet in 2020, thanks in part to the FIFA 21 player base, millions of whom were obviously eager to assist and unlock the limited-time Movember kit for themselves.

FIFA 21 Movember kit
EA Sports
The Movember 2020 kit was a clean black and white number.

Once again, EA Sports showed their support in FIFA 21 by releasing the exclusive kit to Ultimate Team to unlock through a series of in-game objectives. The jerseys are a clean black and white fade, with “Movember” and a mustache logo over the chest, along with the EA and FIFA 21 crests.

In just two weeks, 5.8 million players managed to knock them out and grab the look for themselves, giving you a small idea of just how popular Ultimate Team has become over the years.

“EA SPORTS has had the privilege of being a Movember supporter since 2013,” David Jackson, VP at EA SPORTS FIFA said. “By introducing the Movember FUT kit in-game and encouraging our players to take on the FIFA 21 Movember Challenge, our aim is to raise both awareness and much-needed funds at a time when the charities’ work has never been more relevant or important.”

FIFA used to do even more for Movember, like release an entire Movember team for FUT, but have stuck with the custom jerseys in recent years.

EA Sports
FUT used to release full teams for Movember.

Can you still unlock the FIFA 21 Movember kit?

Sadly, the mustache-themed jerseys are no longer available to unlock, with the objectives only being around from November 20 to December 4.

A good number of players complained about the objectives and the kit only being available for two weeks at the end of the month, but that does make the uniforms an exclusive that will be a definite prestige item for the lucky 5.8 million players that have it.