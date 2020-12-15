Riot reveals champions and traits to be axed in TFT Fates Mid-Set update - Dexerto

Riot Games has officially announced that 20 champions and six traits will be removed in the TFT Fates Mid-Set update, and most of them are popular in the current meta.

The TFT Fate Mid-Set update is set to be the biggest patch in a while. It will introduce some significant changes, including removing six traits and a whopping 20 champions from the roster.

Interestingly, almost all of them are popular in the current meta, which has led to mixed feelings about their removal. Some players are sad to see them go, while others are relieved and looking forward to the change.

Either way, here’s a list of them all.

Traits removed in TFT Fates Mid-Set update

Riot Games announced that six traits will be removed in the TFT Fates Mid-Set update along with the champions who have those traits. However, they did say that Zed, Kindred, and Morgana will remain in the roster, but with different traits. The list includes:

Dazzler

Dusk

Hunter

Moonlight

Shade

Tormented

F's in the chat for Dusk, Moonlight, Tormented, Shade, Hunter, and Dazzler champions who won't be joining the Festival of Beasts. Zed, Kindred, and Morgana will reprise their roles in the second half! Honestly, good for them. pic.twitter.com/OL3nAKOU9t — Teamfight Tactics (@TFT) December 14, 2020

Champions removed in TFT Fates Mid-Set update

TFT’s lead designer, Stephen ‘Mortdog’ Mortimer, also confirmed the 20 champions getting the boot in the TFT Fates Mid-Set update. Last time, only nine champions were removed, so there’s more than double this time around. Here’s a list of them all in alphabetical order:

Ahri

Aphelios

Ashe

Cassiopeia

Evelynn

Ezreal

Hecarim

Jhin

Jinx

Kayn

Nami

Lillia

Lissandra

Lux

Riven

Sylas

Thresh

Vayne

Warwick

Xin Zhao

All in all, it’s a pretty thorough list of changes that effectively removes some of the best TFT comps.

However, it’s also a breath of fresh air that will help mix things up heading forward.

The TFT Fates Mid-Set update launches on January 21, which means players have less than a month to say goodbye to some of the traits and champions they’ve become accustomed to in the current meta.