League patch 10.23 hotfix buffs Kassadin, nerfs Guinsoo's Rageblade, Eclipse, more - Dexerto

Riot Games are already changing a number of League of Legends items released and reworked in LoL patch 10.23, including the overtuned mythic Eclipse, legendaries like Lich Bane and Guinsoo’s Rageblade, and plenty more.

Liandry’s Torment is another legendary coming under the hammer in the patch 10.23 hotfix, while jungle starter items like Doran’s Forgeheart and Hailseed are being buffed.

LoL’s new items aren’t the only things running rampant in the early stages of the preseason update either. Riot reworked control mage Viktor in patch 10.23, and are now already moving to reduce his damage slightly to bring down his win rates.

In fact, outside of the jungle starters, there’s actually only one buff in the 10.23b update; Kassadin is getting a boost to his health and ultimate in Thursday’s patch.

The Void Walker took a hefty hit from the new LoL items overhaul, and quickly tumbled to a woeful 40.56% win rate. Right now only Taliyah (0.43% play rate versus Kassadin’s 3.2%) has worse numbers; she’s winning just 38.94% of games.

“Plenty more” changes coming for LoL patch 10.23

Mark “Scruffy” Yetter, League’s gameplay design director, also warned there would be “plenty more” changes on the horizon as League players continued to play patch 10.23.

“There will certainly be more balance changes and hotfixes as the patch goes on,” he said on Twitter. “We know there is lots more to do in the next few patches, just we’re starting to chip away at the most out of balance items and champs.”

Riot’s next potential targets could be champions like Rengar (43.03% win rate), Lee Sin (43.06%), Ryze (43.45%), Gangplank (43.51%) and Season 10’s Lillia (44.47%).

Here’s the full League of Legends patch 10.23 b-side changes and hotfixes. These updates should be ready to download next time you load up the LoL client.

League of Legends patch 10.23b full notes

Champions

Kassadin

Health per level 90 ⇒ 105.

R base mana cost 50 ⇒ 40.

Viktor

E1 ability ratio 70% ⇒ 50%.

E Aftershock base damage 20-180 ⇒ 20-140.

Items

Eclipse

Damage 8% ⇒ 6% max health.

Movement speed 30% ⇒ 15%.

Guinsoo’s Rageblade

Cost 2600 ⇒ 2800 gold.

On-hit damage per 20% critical hit chance 45 ⇒ 50.

Liandry’s Torment

Ramping penetration 5% per second up to 25% ⇒ 5% per second up to 15%.

Lich Bane

Spellblade ability power ratio 60% ⇒ 50%.

Moonstone Renewer

Properly triggers when healing an ally who is in combat.

Jungle Starters

Burn damage ability power ratio 10% ⇒ 20%.

League patch 10.23 bug fixes

Champions

Vladimir E cooldown properly starts on cast.

Ashe can no longer double-dip on passive crit scaling and Guinsoo’s Rageblade (tooltip will be fixed in League patch 10.24.)

Zoe no longer generates extra teleport shards in an edge case.

Garen’s E crit scaling now does correct amount (was too low).

Items