League patch 10.23 hotfix buffs Kassadin, nerfs Guinsoo's Rageblade, Eclipse, more - Dexerto

League patch 10.23b buffs Kassadin, nerfs Guinsoo’s Rageblade, Eclipse, more

Published: 13/Nov/2020 2:22 Updated: 13/Nov/2020 2:28

by Isaac McIntyre
Kassadin behind the League of Legends logo.
Riot Games

League of Legends Season 11 LoL Patch

Riot Games are already changing a number of League of Legends items released and reworked in LoL patch 10.23, including the overtuned mythic Eclipse, legendaries like Lich Bane and Guinsoo’s Rageblade, and plenty more.

Liandry’s Torment is another legendary coming under the hammer in the patch 10.23 hotfix, while jungle starter items like Doran’s Forgeheart and Hailseed are being buffed.

LoL’s new items aren’t the only things running rampant in the early stages of the preseason update either. Riot reworked control mage Viktor in patch 10.23, and are now already moving to reduce his damage slightly to bring down his win rates.

In fact, outside of the jungle starters, there’s actually only one buff in the 10.23b update; Kassadin is getting a boost to his health and ultimate in Thursday’s patch.

The Void Walker took a hefty hit from the new LoL items overhaul, and quickly tumbled to a woeful 40.56% win rate. Right now only Taliyah (0.43% play rate versus Kassadin’s 3.2%) has worse numbers; she’s winning just 38.94% of games.

Viktor came out of the preseason update looking a bit too overtuned.
Riot Games
“Plenty more” changes coming for LoL patch 10.23

Mark “Scruffy” Yetter, League’s gameplay design director, also warned there would be “plenty more” changes on the horizon as League players continued to play patch 10.23.

“There will certainly be more balance changes and hotfixes as the patch goes on,” he said on Twitter. “We know there is lots more to do in the next few patches, just we’re starting to chip away at the most out of balance items and champs.”

Riot’s next potential targets could be champions like Rengar (43.03% win rate), Lee Sin (43.06%), Ryze (43.45%), Gangplank (43.51%) and Season 10’s Lillia (44.47%).

League trophy hunter Rengar has suffered in patch 10.23 so far.
Riot Games
Here’s the full League of Legends patch 10.23 b-side changes and hotfixes. These updates should be ready to download next time you load up the LoL client.

League of Legends patch 10.23b full notes

Champions

Kassadin

  • Health per level 90 ⇒ 105.
  • R base mana cost 50 ⇒ 40.

Viktor

  • E1 ability ratio 70% ⇒ 50%.
  • E Aftershock base damage 20-180 ⇒ 20-140.

Items

Eclipse

  • Damage 8% ⇒ 6% max health.
  • Movement speed 30% ⇒ 15%.

Guinsoo’s Rageblade

  • Cost 2600 ⇒ 2800 gold.
  • On-hit damage per 20% critical hit chance 45 ⇒ 50.

Liandry’s Torment

  • Ramping penetration 5% per second up to 25% ⇒ 5% per second up to 15%.

Lich Bane

  • Spellblade ability power ratio 60% ⇒ 50%.

Moonstone Renewer

  • Properly triggers when healing an ally who is in combat.

Jungle Starters

  • Burn damage ability power ratio 10% ⇒ 20%.

League patch 10.23 bug fixes

Champions

  • Vladimir E cooldown properly starts on cast.
  • Ashe can no longer double-dip on passive crit scaling and Guinsoo’s Rageblade (tooltip will be fixed in League patch 10.24.)
  • Zoe no longer generates extra teleport shards in an edge case.
  • Garen’s E crit scaling now does correct amount (was too low).

Items

  • Fixed:
    • Jungle Item Sell Exploit.
    • Riftmaker and Elder Dragon burn interacting recursively.
    • The Collector execute and Elder Dragon execute interacting recursively.
    • Bramble Vest and Thornmail’s Grievous Wounds passive stops working if the item holder dies.
How to unlock Gold, Diamond, and DM Ultra camos in Black Ops Cold War

Published: 13/Nov/2020 1:26 Updated: 13/Nov/2020 2:19

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Weapon Camo
Treyarch

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is finally here, and players have already been getting stuck into the camo grind. Here’s how to unlock the Gold, Diamond, and Dark Matter Ultra camos.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has something for everyone, from an action-packed campaign to an incredible multiplayer experience. And of course, let’s not forget about the zombies, which has been an integral part of the game for many years now.

Challenges have always been universally loved in previous titles too. They’re a fun and challenging way to keep things fresh in the multiplayer mode. However, not all of them are a walk in the park.

The weapon mastery challenges are notoriously difficult. Only the most dedicated players end up putting in the time and effort to succeed, and they’re handsomely rewarded for their efforts. If you want to know how to unlock all the weapon mastery camos., we’ve got you covered.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Weapon Camo
Treyarch
Weapon Camo Categories

There are seven weapon camo categories for every weapon in Call of Duty: Black Ops.

To unlock them, players need to complete a series of challenges, including everything from getting a certain amount of eliminations and headshots to nailing long shots. 

The weapon camo categories are: 

  • Spray 
  • Stripes
  • Classic
  • Geometric
  • Flora
  • Science
  • Psychadelic

How To Get Gold On Each Assault Rifle

  • Spray – 300 eliminations
  • Stripes – 100 headshots
  • Classic – 5 kills without dying 20 times, each kill with the equipped weapon
  • Geometric – 50 longshots
  • Flora – 75 enemies stunned, blinded, or detected by your scorestreaks, equipment, or field upgrades 
  • Science – Shoot and kill 50 enemies taking cover from you in MP
  • Psychedelic – 2 or more enemies rapidly 25 times

How To Get Gold On Each Launcher

  • Spray – 50 eliminations
  • Stripes – Destroy 50 equipment, scorestreaks, or vehicles
  • Classic – 3 kills without dying 20 times, each kill with the equipped weapon
  • Geometric – Destroy 50 ground-based scorestreaks or vehicles
  • Flora – Destroy 50 aerial scorestreaks or vehicles
  • Science – Destroy 3 scorestreaks or enemy vehicles in a single game 10 times in multiplayer
  • Psychedelic – 2 or more enemies rapidly 25 times

How To Get Gold On Each LMG

  • Spray – 300 eliminations
  • Stripes – 100 headshots
  • Classic – 5 kills without dying 20 times, each kill with the equipped weapon
  • Geometric – 50 longshots
  • Flora – 75 enemies stunned, blinded, or detected by your scorestreaks, equipment, or field upgrades 
  • Science – Shoot and kill 50 enemies taking cover from you in MP
  • Psychedelic – 2 or more enemies rapidly 25 times

How To Get Gold On Each Melee Weapon

  • Spray – 75 eliminations
  • Stripes – 25 backstabs
  • Classic – 25 finishing moves 
  • Geometric – 50 enemies while injured in Multiplayer 
  • Flora – 50 kills while sliding
  • Science – Kill 50 enemies disoriented by flash, stuns, or smoke grenade
  • Psychedelic – Kill 2 or more enemies rapidly 25 times

How To Get Gold On Each Pistol

  • Spray – 150 eliminations
  • Stripes – 50 headshots
  • Classic – 5 kills without dying 20 times, each kill with the equipped weapon
  • Geometric – 25 longshots
  • Flora – 25 enemies stunned, blinded, or detected by your scorestreaks, equipment or field upgrades 
  • Science – Shoot and kill 25 enemies taking cover from you in MP
  • Psychedelic – 2 or more enemies rapidly 25 times

How To Get Gold On Each Shotgun

  • Spray – 200 eliminations
  • Stripes – 50 headshots
  • Classic – 5 kills without dying 20 times, each kill with the equipped weapon
  • Geometric – 50 longshots
  • Flora – 75 enemies stunned, blinded, or detected by your scorestreaks, equipment, or field upgrades 
  • Science – 75 point-blank kills
  • Psychedelic – 2 or more enemies rapidly 25 times

How To Get Gold On Each SMG

  • Spray – 300 eliminations
  • Stripes – 75 headshots
  • Classic – 5 kills without dying 20 times, each kill with the gun
  • Geometric – 50 longshots
  • Flora – 75 enemies stunned, blinded, or detected by your scorestreaks, equipment, or field upgrades 
  • Science –  75 point-blank kills
  • Psychedelic – 2 or more enemies rapidly 25 times

How To Get Gold On Each Sniper

  • Spray – 200 eliminations
  • Stripes – 50 headshots
  • Classic – 5 kills without dying 20 times, each kill with the equipped weapon
  • Geometric – 50 longshots
  • Flora – 50 kills while holding your breath
  • Science – 50 One shot kills
  • Psychedelic – 2 or more enemies rapidly 25 times

How To Get Gold On Each Tactical Rifle

  • Spray – 300 eliminations
  • Stripes – 100 headshots
  • Classic – 5 kills without dying 20 times, each kill with the equipped weapon
  • Geometric – 50 longshots
  • Flora – 75 enemies stunned, blinded, or detected by your scorestreaks, equipment, or field upgrades 
  • Science – Shoot and kill 50 enemies taking cover from you in MP
  • Psychedelic – 2 or more enemies rapidly 25 times
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Weapon Camo
Treyarch
How To Unlock Diamond Camo In Black Ops Cold War

Unlocking gold camos for each weapon in a single category will earn you Diamond camos on all of those weapons.

In terms of color, it looks somewhat similar to the gold camo, although it’s several shades lighter. But it’s got an extra amount of bling, which makes it stand out even more.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Weapon Camo
Treyarch
How To Unlock Dark Matter Ultra Camo In Black Ops Cold War

Unlocking diamond camos for every weapon class category will earn you Dark Matter Ultra camos on them all.

Admittedly, it’s not for the faint-hearted, but the purple finish and trippy animation make it worthwhile. Plus, nothing strikes fear into the hearts of other players better than this camo.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Weapon Camo
Treyarch
And with that, you’ll know everything you need to unlock the weapon mastery camos in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. It can be a pain, but it’s a challenge that players love taking on.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is now live, which means you can already start completing the challenges.