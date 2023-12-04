LoL players suggest Corki rework should bring him into the jungle

League of Legends players have suggested that ADC Corki needs a rework that should send him into the jungle, improving their viability.

Riot’s popular MOBA League of Legends has a lot of different champions on offer. Starting from a measly 40 back when the game was released in 2009, the devs have consistently added new characters to the roster, bolstering the gameplay options given to players.

Of course, as new champions are introduced to League of Legends, many of the older ones can become quite outdated, with kits that don’t reflect the contemporary state of the game. Riot has made strides to update and rework some of the roster, bringing up their visuals and abilities to standard.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Outside of major reworks, the devs have made balance changes to several older champions, attempting to push them back into viability or other roles. Recently League of Legends players have proposed a rework for the ADC Corki, pushing him more towards the jungle role.

LoL players suggest Corki rework should bring them into the jungle

League of Legends players have offered a solution to the unpopular ADC Corki. With an incredibly low pick rate and rather low win rate, the champion has been brushed aside to obscurity. However, players believe that his kit would be suitable to be moved into the jungle.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Reasons for this include Corki’s inability to crowd-control opponents, making him a less frustrating jungler. Corki does have a special passive that allows them to drop a special package on enemies, creating a flaming path in the process.

Article continues after ad

“A Corki coming in from out of vision with a package can be frustrating but that’s literally Zac’s gameplay pattern except you can actually kill the Corki and you hear sirens when he picks up the package!” The post reads.

Article continues after ad

Riot has handed out buffs to champions like Brand and Zyra, granting them more viability in the jungle role, with similar buffs to Corki, the champion may yet again see the light of day.