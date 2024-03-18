League players disappointed by Skarner rework after two years of waiting

League players who have been waiting for the Skarner rework have finally seen the end result, and while some players are happy with it, there are some big problems the community want fixed.

Skarner was the worthy recipient of League’s latest rework, with the Brackern scorpion being one of the clunkiest and outdated champions on the rift. No matter their thoughts on the champion, almost no player denied that Skarner was deserving of the next rework.

However, this particular rework has taken two years to arrive, the longest of any VGU to date, and considering how many champions are in dire need of one, it’s easy to see why the Shyvana, Nocturne and Zilean mains want Riot to speed it up.

League of Legends players slam Skarner rework for taking two years to finish

With the recent reveal of Skarner’s new abilities and skins, there have been some mixed reactions. On the one hand, He looks much better than he did before, and his kit has been updated to reflect a more modern version of League- exactly what a VGU should achieve.

On the other hand, players aren’t happy with how long it took, and some feel that it doesn’t reflect the two years of work that went into it.

“It looks good, really fun kit I guess but I can’t believe they took nearly 2 years for… this.” One player said.

Another player said: “They said it took 2 years because they had no idea what identity or what path they wanted to use with Skarner. Def took a long time.”

“In all seriousness, the animations looks good and stuff, but i am disappointed that it took 2 years to make a kit that is almost as boring as current Skarner and somehow make him visually more uninspired.”