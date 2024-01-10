League of Legends players point out major flaw in new Heavenscale skin line

League of Legends players have pointed out a major flaw in the newest dragon-inspired Heavenscale skin line for the Lunar New Year event.

League of Legends has had its fair share of issues when it comes to monetization. As a completely free-to-play game, the developers are able to fund the game through the selling of in-game cosmetics like skins, summoner icons, and ward skins. The most popular of the lot, skins depict the character in an alternate fantasy, which alters their ability, model, and sound effects.

Riot has had some troubles in the past when it comes to the monetization of skins. Particularly in recency, where players have complained about the more premium offerings Riot has put out, which could cost up to $500 if players were unlucky.

Now League of Legends players have pointed out a new major flaw in a recent skin line, particularly aimed at the champions receiving skins.

LoL players point out the lack of dragons in new dragon-themed skin line

The Heavenscale skin line has just landed on the Public Beta Environment for League of Legends. The new skin line has been introduced to coincide with the Lunar New Year event, which celebrates the Year of the Dragon for 2024.

However, with the Year of the Dragon being the theme for the skins, players pointed out how ridiculous it was that neither Aurelion Sol nor Shyvana made it into the lineup.

“Another Chinese skin would have been redundant for Shyvana too but with the Asol too in the year of the dragon them being ignored just feels wrong,” the post reads.

Many players lashed out at the overabundance of skins for certain champions, with Ezreal receiving an epic and Lee Sin receiving his third legendary skin.

“This is Ezreal’s fourth skin in 10 months and his last one was about 60 days ago…. Did he really f**king need to be in this skin line…” one explained.

Riot Games Demacian Dragon Shyvana is often left out of skin lines, now not receiving one until her VGU.

Others called out the devs for being unfair towards Shyvana, who won’t get a skin until their visual update, but Lee Sin is still able to receive the legendary for the new line.

“Shyvana no skin before her VGU is bullshit, knowing her VGU will most likely be late 2025 when Lee Sin get a legendary some months before his ASU,” they touted.

Aurelion Sol will be receiving a skin in the upcoming Porcelain skin line, which unfortunately leaves Shyvana without anything for this Lunar New Year.