Riot Mortdog reveals why old TFT sets like Fates, Galaxies likely won’t return

TFT fans have been clamoring for the return of older sets like Fates and Galaxies. Lead dev Steven ‘Mortdog’ Mortimer explained in a recent Twitch stream why bringing them back isn’t one of Riot’s current priorities.

Nostalgia is a powerful thing – and nowhere moreso than when it comes to video games.

One of the most commonly-echoed sentiments amongst Teamfight Tactics fans is that players want to see the return of old sets. With the game currently on its seventh set since its release in 2019, there’s plenty of history for the player base to look back on.

But lead developer Mortdog had some unfortunate news for those fans who’ve been asking for the return of older sets. During a recent Twitch stream, he revealed that he’d give it “two weeks, tops” before old TFT sets became a “dead game mode” and the player base lost interest.

Not worth the difficulty

In the stream, Mortdog explained that the return of investment on implementing old game modes in TFT simply wasn’t worth it for the dev team.

“I still believe that old sets are only ever going to be good for, like, a week or two at a time,” he explained.

“Let’s say right now we were to turn on Set 3 – how long do you think it would be before it turned into a dead game mode? I think the honest answer is like two weeks, tops.”

He also explained that bringing back old sets would present significant difficulties from a technical standpoint. The set development process for TFT is a lengthy one, and adding in returning game modes on top of that would be incredibly demanding for TFT’s development team.

But don’t lose hope yet, Galaxies fans. He didn’t outright shut down the possibility of a return of older sets. However, it’s unlikely that we’ll see previous sets like Fates, Reckoning, or even the Beta set returning to the League of Legends client any time soon.