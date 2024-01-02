TFT lead designer reveals major changes coming in Patch 14.1

The lead designer for TFT Riot Mort has revealed major changes that are coming to the auto battler in Patch 14.1.

Teamfight Tactics’ 10th set has been out for quite some time now, however, the newest set hasn’t received nearly as many balance changes as some of the previous ones. Especially with a meta forming pretty early on, the devs were steadfast in not making major changes, hoping that players would figure out strategies to counter it.

Then add the TFT Vegas Open that occurred in early December, and the devs had even more incentive to not shake up the game more. However with the Vegas Open well and truly over, and a bunch of players hungry for changes, Teamfight Tactics is getting ready to move once more.

The devs have announced that major changes will be coming to the auto battler in Patch 14.1, including new portals, balance changes, and more.

Lead designer Mortdog explained that Patch 14.1 will be dropping on January 10th, and will be bringing a bunch of changes to the title. This includes brand-new portals that will alter how players take on each match.

“11 new portals! These portals are the much more impactful ones, so if you enjoy games that are more over the top, these should be fun. Some classics (Radiant Blessing, Treasure Dragon, etc) and some new ones (Crab Rave!)”

Alongside this, the devs have announced some further balance changes with a nerf to True Damage. However, Large System Changes to address open forting and bug fixes will not arrive until a later patch.

“Those kinds of changes take a bit more time to cook, and we don’t want to rush them.” the dev explained.