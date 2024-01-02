TFT lead dev explains why hero augments were removed in Set 10

The lead developer of TFT Mortdog has explained why hero augments were removed with the arrival of Set 10.

Teamfight Tactics has come a long way since its original inception. The auto battler was created back in 2019 and took off immediately, with players loving the iconic League of Legends champions fighting for them.

One major difference TFT had over its competitors was its Set system. Sets were a collection of units and traits that would exist for some time, eventually being swapped out for a brand new set, that would keep players intrigued. These sets meant that players would constantly be coming back to see what was new and keep the gameplay fresh.

Set 10 featured a key change that differed greatly from the sets that came before it, and that was the removal of hero augments. Now a bit after the set’s launch, the devs have explained why these specific augments were removed.

TFT dev explains why hero augments were removed in Set 10

The lead designer of Teamfight Tactics Riot Mort has explained on stream why hero augments needed to be removed for set 10.

Hero augments were powerful augments that worked specifically for one champion, essentially making them the strongest unit of your team. This would often grant them bonus stats, or enable a special bonus.

However, according to Mort, these augments have been removed due to the Headliner mechanic prominently featured in the recent set.

“The problem was, let’s say there was a champion augment for Ekko… now you take this augment, and you’d be like ‘I must have headliner Ekko’, otherwise why would I wanna play Headliner Ekko. So it created this situation where anytime you got hero augment, you’d want to force the headliner and if you didn’t hit the headliner it’d feel like crap.”

Mort also stated that the dev team likes hero augments, and they will be returning, but with how Set 10 functions they are taking a back seat for the moment.