Overwatch 2 Xbox Game Pass perk gives you free skins but there’s a huge catch

Subscribing to Xbox Game Pass will allow you to get free skins to use in Overwatch 2. However, this doesn’t apply to all of them. Here’s what you should know.

Overwatch 2 has a tonne of different cosmetics and customization options on offer. The hero shooter hosts an amalgamation of various skins, highlight intros, weapon skins, and more to personalize how you want your heroes to look.

Most of the time these can only be obtained through the store or battle pass, with the occasional promotion letting you pick up some skins here and there. While this is a great source for skins, you have to cough up real dollars to get most of the best cosmetics on offer, especially if you’re not constantly grinding the Battle Pass to get Overwatch Coins.

Article continues after ad

However, with the arrival of the Xbox Game Pass to Overwatch 2, players will get the chance to use various skins in the game even when they don’t own them.

Article continues after ad

Overwatch 2 players have discovered that the Xbox Game Pass also grants you access to several shop skins. That said, these free skins you can get from the Xbox Game Pass are available for a limited time only.

Additionally, anyone subscribed to Xbox Game Pass for PC or Console, or has Game Pass Ultimate will only have access to every shop skin from the past three seasons. This excludes charity, Mythic, promotion, and collaboration skins, with a few other exceptions.

Article continues after ad

To sum it up, you don’t get to keep these skins permanently. Think of them more as rentals. You can use them for as long as you are subscribed to Xbox Game Pass, and it’s also a skin from the previous three seasons.

That means that in season 12, you can use skins from seasons nine, 10, and 11, with season nine being rotated out when the next season rolls around. When that happens though, you’ll be able to use any shop skin from season 12 and so forth.

Article continues after ad