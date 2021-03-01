Riot confirm that MSI will return in 2021 in Iceland - Dexerto

After a series of leaks, Riot Games have confirmed that the League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational (MSI) will be hosted in Reykjavik, Iceland.

While Worlds will always be the premier League Of Legends esports event, MSI comes in as a close second. It sees the spring split winners from the LEC, LCK and LPL, as well as the LCS leaders and representatives from minor regions, battle it out for glory on the rift.

Advertisement

The event had to be canceled last year, given the global health crisis, and similar question marks were raised about the viability of holding it again this year.

However, it has now been announced that MSI will be going ahead and it will be making its way to Iceland in May.

Advertisement

MSI will be hosted in Iceland

An MSI 2021 image dropped a few days prior to the announcement, and fans correctly speculated that the event would be held in Reykjavik, Iceland. The dead giveaway was the legendary Hallgrímskirkja, a Christian church which is by far Reykjavik’s most famous landmark. It’s easily visible in the center-right of the picture.

An official tweet from the LoLEsports account then proceeded to confirm fans’ theories.

Advertisement

#MSI2021 is coming. Who will Break Out? Pack your parkas, because League of Legends’ greatest pro players are about to showdown in Iceland! This sprawling, epic landscape will set the stage for big moves & rising legends. Dates: May 6-22. pic.twitter.com/besQKwW3AW — LoL Esports (@lolesports) March 1, 2021

The decision to host the event in Iceland would make a lot of sense. Iceland also has a small population and a tight grip on keeping people safe in current conditions. Since the start of the outbreak, the country has recorded just 6,000 cases and only 29 deaths.

Advertisement

We know Riot is averse to holding events online, too, and ran the 2020 World Championships as one of few major esports tournaments to be held over LAN that year. It was widely regarded to be a great success, with player safety being completely protected.

When is LoL MSI 2021?

The tournament will be held from May 6 -22 at the Laugardalshöll football stadium. The arena can host 5,000 people, but of course further details regarding this will be confirmed at a later date.

Advertisement

Who is competing at MSI 2021?

The teams participating in the event are still yet to be decided, with many regional leagues still on a knife-edge. Given the lack of opportunities to perform internationally, teams will be desperate to qualify.

Read More: TSM owner Reginald claims import rule could kill LCS

The last MSI in 2019 was one of the best tournaments LoL esports has ever seen, featuring an all-western final that saw G2 Esports beat Team Liquid.

Fans will be hoping for a similar level of competition in Reykjavik come MSI 2021.

You can find all you need to know about the regional splits in our LoL Esports hubs for LCS, LEC, LCK, and LPL.