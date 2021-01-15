How to watch LCK Spring Split: Stream, standings, schedule, results - Dexerto

League of Legends’ LCK 2021 Spring Split is underway! Ten Korean teams compete for a place in the Spring Playoffs. Here’s the stream, schedule & standings to keep you in the loop!

DAMWON beat T1 2-1 in thrilling series

Gen.G Esports top the standings

3 teams currently tied in 2nd: DAMWON, DRX & NS RedForce

As the region currently holding the Summoner’s Cup, the LCK is brimming with talent in 2021. Throughout the course of the ten-week season (January 13 – March 28), teams will be battling for their place in the Spring Playoffs on March 31.

Over $3.6 million is up for grabs in 2021’s Spring Split, as reigning world champs DAMWON Gaming look to stamp authority on their region. Here’s everything you need to stay up-to-date.

LCK Spring Split 2021: Stream

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The LCK streams live on it’s official Twitch channel, as well as on lolesports.com. Missed some of the action? Catch-up on both platforms within 24 hours of the game’s conclusion.

LCK Spring Split 2021: Results & schedule

Below are the results & schedule for the forthcoming week’s action, followed by the following week’s schedule.

Week 1 results (January 13 – January 17)

Date Match PT ET GMT January 13 Gen.G 2-0 KT Rolster 12:00 AM 3:00 AM 8:00 AM T1 2-1 Hanwha Life Esports 3:00 AM 6:00 AM 11:00 AM January 14 Nongshim RedForce 2-1 Liiv SANDBOX 12:00 AM 3:00 AM 8:00 AM DRX 2-1 Afreeca Freecs 3:00 AM 6:00 AM 11:00 AM January 15 Fredit BRION 0-2 Gen.G 12:00 AM 3:00 AM 8:00 AM DAMWON 2-1 T1 3:00 AM 6:00 AM 11:00 AM January 16 Liiv SANDBOX vs KT Rolster 12:00 AM 3:00 AM 8:00 AM Hanwha Life Esports vs DRX 3:00 AM 6:00 AM 11:00 AM January 17 Nongshim RedForce vs DAMWON 12:00 AM 3:00 AM 8:00 AM Afreeca Freecs vs Fredit BRION 3:00 AM 6:00 AM 11:00 AM

Week 2 schedule (January 20 – January 24)

Date Match PT ET GMT January 20 Liiv SANDBOX vs Afreeca Freecs 12:00 AM 3:00 AM 8:00 AM DRX vs Nongshim RedForce 3:00 AM 6:00 AM 11:00 AM January 21 T1 vs Gen.G 12:00 AM 3:00 AM 8:00 AM DAMWON vs Fredit BRION 3:00 AM 6:00 AM 11:00 AM January 22 KT Rolster vs Hanwha Life Esports 12:00 AM 3:00 AM 8:00 AM DRX vs Liiv SANDBOX 3:00 AM 6:00 AM 11:00 AM January 23 Afreeca Freecs vs DAMWON 12:00 AM 3:00 AM 8:00 AM Fredit BRION vs Nongshim RedForce 3:00 AM 6:00 AM 11:00 AM January 24 KT Rolster vs T1 12:00 AM 3:00 AM 8:00 AM Gen.G vs Hanwha Life Esports 3:00 AM 6:00 AM 11:00 AM

LCK Spring Split 2021: Standings

Below are how each team places in the current standings, as Gen.G Esports lead the pack with a flawless record.