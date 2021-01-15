How to watch LCK Spring Split: Stream, standings, schedule, results - Dexerto

League of Legends’ LCK 2021 Spring Split is underway! Ten Korean teams compete for a place in the Spring Playoffs. Here’s the stream, schedule & standings to keep you in the loop!
- DAMWON beat T1 2-1 in thrilling series
- Gen.G Esports top the standings
- 3 teams currently tied in 2nd: DAMWON, DRX & NS RedForce
As the region currently holding the Summoner’s Cup, the LCK is brimming with talent in 2021. Throughout the course of the ten-week season (January 13 – March 28), teams will be battling for their place in the Spring Playoffs on March 31.
Over $3.6 million is up for grabs in 2021’s Spring Split, as reigning world champs DAMWON Gaming look to stamp authority on their region. Here’s everything you need to stay up-to-date.
LCK Spring Split 2021: Stream
The LCK streams live on it’s official Twitch channel, as well as on lolesports.com. Missed some of the action? Catch-up on both platforms within 24 hours of the game’s conclusion.
LCK Spring Split 2021: Results & schedule
Below are the results & schedule for the forthcoming week’s action, followed by the following week’s schedule.
Week 1 results (January 13 – January 17)
|Date
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|January 13
|Gen.G 2-0 KT Rolster
|12:00 AM
|3:00 AM
|8:00 AM
|T1 2-1 Hanwha Life Esports
|3:00 AM
|6:00 AM
|11:00 AM
|January 14
|Nongshim RedForce 2-1 Liiv SANDBOX
|12:00 AM
|3:00 AM
|8:00 AM
|DRX 2-1 Afreeca Freecs
|3:00 AM
|6:00 AM
|11:00 AM
|January 15
|Fredit BRION 0-2 Gen.G
|12:00 AM
|3:00 AM
|8:00 AM
|DAMWON 2-1 T1
|3:00 AM
|6:00 AM
|11:00 AM
|January 16
|Liiv SANDBOX vs KT Rolster
|12:00 AM
|3:00 AM
|8:00 AM
|Hanwha Life Esports vs DRX
|3:00 AM
|6:00 AM
|11:00 AM
|January 17
|Nongshim RedForce vs DAMWON
|12:00 AM
|3:00 AM
|8:00 AM
|Afreeca Freecs vs Fredit BRION
|3:00 AM
|6:00 AM
|11:00 AM
Week 2 schedule (January 20 – January 24)
|Date
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|January 20
|Liiv SANDBOX vs Afreeca Freecs
|12:00 AM
|3:00 AM
|8:00 AM
|DRX vs Nongshim RedForce
|3:00 AM
|6:00 AM
|11:00 AM
|January 21
|T1 vs Gen.G
|12:00 AM
|3:00 AM
|8:00 AM
|DAMWON vs Fredit BRION
|3:00 AM
|6:00 AM
|11:00 AM
|January 22
|KT Rolster vs Hanwha Life Esports
|12:00 AM
|3:00 AM
|8:00 AM
|DRX vs Liiv SANDBOX
|3:00 AM
|6:00 AM
|11:00 AM
|January 23
|Afreeca Freecs vs DAMWON
|12:00 AM
|3:00 AM
|8:00 AM
|Fredit BRION vs Nongshim RedForce
|3:00 AM
|6:00 AM
|11:00 AM
|January 24
|KT Rolster vs T1
|12:00 AM
|3:00 AM
|8:00 AM
|Gen.G vs Hanwha Life Esports
|3:00 AM
|6:00 AM
|11:00 AM
LCK Spring Split 2021: Standings
Below are how each team places in the current standings, as Gen.G Esports lead the pack with a flawless record.
|Placement
|Team
|Series
|Games
|1
|Gen.G Esports
|2-0
|4-0
|2
|DAMWON Gaming
|1-0
|2-1
|DRX
|1-0
|2-1
|Nongshim RedForce
|1-0
|2-1
|5
|T1
|1-1
|3-3
|6
|Afreeca Freecs
|0-1
|1-2
|Hanwha Life Esports
|0-1
|1-2
|Liiv SANDBOX
|0-1
|1-2
|9
|Fredit BRION
|0-1
|0-2
|KT Rolster
|0-1
|0-2