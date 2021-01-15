How to watch LPL Spring Split: stream, standings, schedule, scores

China has one of League of Legends’ most competitive esports scenes. Our LPL hub has everything you need to know, from the streams and schedule to the current scores and standings.

The LPL Spring Split group stage will run from January 9 to March 28.

¥ 4,200,000/$649,425 Prize Pool.

RNG and Team WE currently tied for first.

It’s safe to say that League of Legends fans all across the globe view the LPL as the pinnacle of professional play. China has emerged as a dominant force on Summoner’s Rift, and this year promises to be no different.

With the Spring Split trophy up for grabs, here’s everything you need to know about one of LoL’s fiercest competitions.

LPL Spring Split 2021: Stream

The LPL is streamed live daily on the official LPL Twitch channel, as well as on lolesports.com. All of the vods from that day’s play are uploaded onto the site within 24 hours of matches being played.

LPL Spring Split 2021: Standings

The current standings for the LPL are:

Placement Team 1 Royal Never Give Up 1 Team WE 3 FunPlus Phoenix 3 LNG Esports 5 EDward Gaming 6 eStar Gaming 6 Suning 8 Invictus Gaming 9 JD Gaming 10 Bilibili Gaming 11 Top Esports 12 Rogue Warriors 13 LGD Gaming 14 Victory Five 15 Rare Atom 15 TT Gaming 17 Oh My God

LPL Spring Split 2021: Schedule

The LPL hosts 2 games every day so that fans can get in on all the action. The games begin at 1AM PST/ 4AM EST/ 9AM GMT/ 10 AM CEST.