 How to watch LPL Spring Split: stream, standings, schedule, scores
How to watch LPL Spring Split: Stream, standings & schedule

Published: 15/Jan/2021 17:23

by Lauren Bergin
LPL LoL Hub Feature
LPL

China has one of League of Legends’ most competitive esports scenes. Our LPL hub has everything you need to know, from the streams and schedule to the current scores and standings.

  • The LPL Spring Split group stage will run from January 9 to March 28.
  •  ¥ 4,200,000/$649,425 Prize Pool.
  • RNG and Team WE currently tied for first.

It’s safe to say that League of Legends fans all across the globe view the LPL as the pinnacle of professional play. China has emerged as a dominant force on Summoner’s Rift, and this year promises to be no different.

With the Spring Split trophy up for grabs, here’s everything you need to know about one of LoL’s fiercest competitions.

LPL Spring Split 2021: Stream

The LPL is streamed live daily on the official LPL Twitch channel, as well as on lolesports.com. All of the vods from that day’s play are uploaded onto the site within 24 hours of matches being played.

LPL Spring Split 2021: Standings

The current standings for the LPL are:

Placement Team
1 Royal Never Give Up
1 Team WE
3 FunPlus Phoenix
3 LNG Esports
5 EDward Gaming
6 eStar Gaming
6 Suning
8 Invictus Gaming
9 JD Gaming
10 Bilibili Gaming
11 Top Esports
12 Rogue Warriors
13 LGD Gaming
14 Victory Five
15 Rare Atom
 15  TT Gaming
 17  Oh My God

LPL Spring Split 2021: Schedule

The LPL hosts 2 games every day so that fans can get in on all the action. The games begin at 1AM PST/ 4AM EST/ 9AM GMT/ 10 AM CEST.

LCK 2021 Spring Split: Gen.G make flawless start to top group

Published: 15/Jan/2021 17:20 Updated: 15/Jan/2021 20:21

by Lauren Bergin
LCK Hub Feature
LCK

League of Legends’ LCK 2021 Spring Split is underway! Ten Korean teams compete for a place in the Spring Playoffs. Here’s the stream, schedule & standings to keep you in the loop!

  • DAMWON beat T1 2-1 in thrilling series
  • Gen.G Esports top the standings
  • 3 teams currently tied in 2nd: DAMWON, DRX & NS RedForce

As the region currently holding the Summoner’s Cup, the LCK is brimming with talent in 2021. Throughout the course of the ten-week season (January 13 – March 28), teams will be battling for their place in the Spring Playoffs on March 31.

Over $3.6 million is up for grabs in 2021’s Spring Split, as reigning world champs DAMWON Gaming look to stamp authority on their region. Here’s everything you need to stay up-to-date.

LCK Spring Split 2021: Stream

The LCK streams live on it’s official Twitch channel, as well as on lolesports.com. Missed some of the action? Catch-up on both platforms within 24 hours of the game’s conclusion.

LCK Spring Split 2021: Results & schedule

Below are the results & schedule for the forthcoming week’s action, followed by the following week’s schedule.

Week 1 results (January 13 – January 17)

Date Match  PT ET GMT 
January 13 Gen.G 2-0 KT Rolster 12:00 AM 3:00 AM 8:00 AM
T1 2-1 Hanwha Life Esports 3:00 AM 6:00 AM 11:00 AM
January 14 Nongshim RedForce 2-1 Liiv SANDBOX 12:00 AM 3:00 AM 8:00 AM
DRX 2-1 Afreeca Freecs 3:00 AM 6:00 AM 11:00 AM
January 15 Fredit BRION 0-2 Gen.G 12:00 AM 3:00 AM 8:00 AM
DAMWON 2-1 T1 3:00 AM 6:00 AM 11:00 AM
January 16 Liiv SANDBOX vs KT Rolster 12:00 AM 3:00 AM 8:00 AM
Hanwha Life Esports vs DRX 3:00 AM 6:00 AM 11:00 AM
January 17 Nongshim RedForce vs DAMWON 12:00 AM 3:00 AM 8:00 AM
Afreeca Freecs vs Fredit BRION 3:00 AM 6:00 AM 11:00 AM

Week 2 schedule (January 20 – January 24)

Date Match PT ET GMT
January 20 Liiv SANDBOX vs Afreeca Freecs 12:00 AM 3:00 AM 8:00 AM
DRX vs Nongshim RedForce 3:00 AM 6:00 AM 11:00 AM
January 21 T1 vs Gen.G 12:00 AM 3:00 AM 8:00 AM
DAMWON vs Fredit BRION 3:00 AM 6:00 AM 11:00 AM
January 22 KT Rolster vs Hanwha Life Esports 12:00 AM 3:00 AM 8:00 AM
DRX vs Liiv SANDBOX 3:00 AM 6:00 AM 11:00 AM
January 23 Afreeca Freecs vs DAMWON 12:00 AM 3:00 AM 8:00 AM
Fredit BRION vs Nongshim RedForce 3:00 AM 6:00 AM 11:00 AM
January 24 KT Rolster vs T1 12:00 AM 3:00 AM 8:00 AM
Gen.G vs Hanwha Life Esports 3:00 AM 6:00 AM 11:00 AM

LCK Spring Split 2021: Standings

Below are how each team places in the current standings, as Gen.G Esports lead the pack with a flawless record.

Placement Team Series  Games
1 Gen.G Esports 2-0 4-0
2 DAMWON Gaming 1-0 2-1
DRX 1-0 2-1
Nongshim RedForce 1-0 2-1
5 T1 1-1 3-3
6 Afreeca Freecs 0-1 1-2
Hanwha Life Esports 0-1 1-2
Liiv SANDBOX 0-1 1-2
9 Fredit BRION 0-1 0-2
KT Rolster 0-1 0-2