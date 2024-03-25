LoL players blast new Champion master emotes as “mobile game” quality

League of Legends players have blasted the new champion mastery emotes, claiming they look like “cheap mobile game” cosmetics.

League of Legends players have blasted a new form of cosmetic Riot is looking to release. The new champion mastery emotes are supposed to reward players who dedicate a lot of time to their champion of choice, truly showcasing their ability to pilot the character.

This emote style is a work in progress of a reward that Riot wants to add, as the previous iteration of mastery has been outdated for quite some time now.

However, the new reward has been blasted by players right out of the gate, many of whom believe that the new cosmetic is of “mobile game” quality.

“Am I the only one who thinks this looks ugly? It looks too detailed like for some cheap mobile game,” one player asked the community on Reddit.

Others agreed with the player, claiming the cosmetic itself was too complex and overdesigned.

“Agree. Don’t like. Overdesigned and gaudy.”

“You can’t be serious lmfao, that is the ugliest sh*t they could’ve come up with. Please just keep the old mastery design and expand on it. This just looks incredibly cheap,” another complained.

The design of this cosmetic is still currently in progress, meaning this may not be the final design, so Riot is sure to be taking feedback into consideration.