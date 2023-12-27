LoL players lash out at “worthless leftovers” of Honor 5 system rewards

League of Legends players have lashed out at the older Honor 5 system rewards for being “worthless leftovers”.

Riot’s popular MOBA League of Legends has had a bunch of changes happen to the game over the ages. Now being over 10 years old, the title is nowhere near what it used to be, spouting over 160 different playable champions, multiple modes, and a robust ranked system. The game has also become increasingly competitive over the years, with players’ skills increasing over time.

Article continues after ad

The devs have accommodated this change in player attitude, focusing even further on the game’s ranked mode with updates and rewards. However, as a result of the increased competitiveness, the community has become far more toxic than before, making the game a far less enjoyable experience.

Article continues after ad

Riot introduced incentives to promote good player behavior — like the honor system, which grants rewards to players who behave well. Unfortunately, this system has been pushed aside, causing players to lash out at the devs.

Article continues after ad

LoL players call out devs for Honor 5 token rewards

LoL players have lashed out at the developers for the “worthless” Honor 5 rewards. The system was originally intended to reward players who reached Honor 5 with tokens they could exchange for skins. However, this was changed to the new Three Honors skin lines instead.

Now the Honor 5 token system has been left dormant, and players are not too happy about it.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“Three Honors were a great addition to the Honor system, but overall the system is a mess of worthless leftovers from the previous ‘rewards’” the post reads.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Other users chimed in explaining that a more robust Honor system would reduce toxicity.

“I really think an actual shop with honor currency that you get from the capsules/being honored by the team that allows you to spend on exclusive honor skins, would help alleviate 1/4 of the toxicity,” they explained.

It’s not yet certain if Riot has any plans for the remaining Honor 5 system now that the Three Honors skin line is out, but with the announcement of the new Three Honors Akshan, it may mean the previous system is on its way out.